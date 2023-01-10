Skate ‘N’ Place announces closure after 50 years

BLOOMINGTON — Owners of Skate ‘N’ Place have announced the upcoming closure of the 50-year-old business, 1704 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

In a social media post Tuesday afternoon, the roller rink's ownership said they had signed contracts to sell the building, which had been for sale "for more than 900 days."

No buyers interested in keeping the rink open had come forward, according to the business statement, and the building's new ownership will turn it into warehouse space for a "major company."

"This decision does not come easily for us," the post said. "After nine years of maintaining our daytime jobs and running the rink, we are exhausted."

The business went on to encourage those with fond memories of the rink to visit before its closing date, which will be announced at a future time.

The rink first opened on March 7, 1973. So popular was the concept that its "soft opening" drew 700 people out in the cold and snow, according to Pantagraph archives.

Owner Tim Overholser previously told The Pantagraph that he bought the rink because he met his wife Diane at the counter around 35 years ago. They’ve been married 31 years. He also recalled his mother bringing him to the rink as a child.

Skate ‘N’ Place was one of seven local businesses highlighted in a Pantagraph story about cabin fever busters that appeared online Sunday and in print Monday. Overholser did disclose to The Pantagraph during the reporting process that the business had been offered for sale, but did not mention a pending purchase or closure.

This story will be updated.