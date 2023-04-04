BLOOMINGTON — Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge & Eatery, 105 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The restaurant, which opened Dec. 18, is owned by Patrick Whitaker and Tyler Porter, also co-owners of the No Ceiling Hospitality group. The two met while working at DR McKay's, where they discovered they shared the same goal of opening their own bar.

"The whole point of the Shake It Up is to take things that we know everybody loves and shake it up a little bit," said Porter, whose first job in the restaurant industry came at his uncle's pizza shop when he was 14. "So we don't just have burgers, we have elevated craft burgers. Our sandwiches are unique, and our cocktails are twists on classics, so they're familiar but different to everybody."

The downtown location was previously the home of Tony's Tacos, the Eleven restaurant and Shannon's Federal Café.

Shake It Up offers lunch and dinner, indoor dining on two levels, and curbside pickup. Its upstairs lounge is open on Fridays and Saturdays, and that is available to rent out for private parties and events. Other activities include Twin City Trivia on Wednesday nights and music bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

"It's just a nice, relaxed atmosphere," Porter said. "It seems more upscale but it still has a nice relaxed environment where you don't feel like kind of super uptight, like some places I feel like kind of can be.

"So it's just a little something for everybody. I think it's the real aspect of why people like coming here."

Popular menu items include the ranger burger, adobo chicken sandwich and several varieties of bruschetta — the Carmela, the Paulie and the Silvio — named after characters from "The Sopranos."

The most popular cocktails include the French martini, the pear-and-ginger old fashioned, and the banana hammock, which is made with Caribbean rum and lit on fire when served. The restaurant also offers "mocktails" made without alcohol but with its signature flair.

Shake It Up offers a monthly sandwich special and daily specials that correspond to days of the week, such as $8 burger baskets on Tuesdays and $10 signature cocktails on Thursdays. A happy hour menu is available from 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays.

For night owls, a late menu with items like duck wontons and loaded fries starts at 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The menu is offered until 12:30 a.m. on Thursdays and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Porter praised the restaurant's supportive staff and customer base, and said there are plans to expand to other restaurants in the future.

"I love that Bloomington-Normal generally really loves supporting local. It always seems like a great place to start something," Porter said. "We were really happy to find this place on Front Street because I love it. It's kind of like a little away from the college, but not fully.