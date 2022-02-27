 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits

Bloomington

IUVO Construction issued permit Feb. 7, for $272,000 new construction of single-family residence at 6108 Wrigley Drive.

Builder Sales & Service Co. issued permit Feb. 7, for commercial office building alteration of revolving doors at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Superior Drywall Finishing Inc. issued permit Feb. 10, for $50,000 commercial restaurant building alteration into car dealership at 5 Currency Drive.

Sac Wireless LLC issued permit Feb. 14, for $55,000 commercial telecom antenna facility at 503 N. Prospect Road.

Normal

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Feb. 16, for $3,692,700 commercial operating rooms remodel at 1304 Franklin Ave.

IUVO Constructum, TK Homes and Rave Homes issued permit Feb. 21, for $211,950 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2596 Billings Court.

