See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington
IUVO Construction issued permit Feb. 7, for $272,000 new construction of single-family residence at 6108 Wrigley Drive.
Builder Sales & Service Co. issued permit Feb. 7, for commercial office building alteration of revolving doors at 1 State Farm Plaza.
Superior Drywall Finishing Inc. issued permit Feb. 10, for $50,000 commercial restaurant building alteration into car dealership at 5 Currency Drive.
Sac Wireless LLC issued permit Feb. 14, for $55,000 commercial telecom antenna facility at 503 N. Prospect Road.
Normal
P.J. Hoerr issued permit Feb. 16, for $3,692,700 commercial operating rooms remodel at 1304 Franklin Ave.
IUVO Constructum, TK Homes and Rave Homes issued permit Feb. 21, for $211,950 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2596 Billings Court.