See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal
Midwest Steel issued permit Nov. 17, for $6,900,000 for commercial remodel of Rivian Public Catwalks at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
McLean County
RVCI issued permit Nov. 17, for $510,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 15867 Palmer Way, Bloomington.
Hillside Development Group issued permit Nov. 17, for $219,000 office addition at 25741 US Highway 150, LeRoy.
Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Nov. 18, for $3,739,592 wind turbine at 2417 North 3200 East Road, LeRoy.
Adam Bellas issued permit Nov. 22, for $60,000 garage, walk-in closet and office addition to single-family dwelling at 5748 East 1140 North Road, Stanford.