See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington
Royalty Companies of Indiana issued permit Sept. 13, for $78,652 general roofing lay over at 1609 Clearwater Ave.
Renewal by Andersen issued permit Sept. 14, for $79,000 general window and door replacement at 13 Smokey Court.
King Construction of Tremont issued permit Sept. 17, for $195,756 general re-roofing on Lake Pointe Court.
Normal
Tarter Construction issued permit Sept. 14, for $80,000 commercial remodel of exterior Dryvit repairs at 303 S. Veterans Parkway.
