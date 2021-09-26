 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

  • 0
Building permits

Bloomington 

Royalty Companies of Indiana issued permit Sept. 13, for $78,652 general roofing lay over at 1609 Clearwater Ave. 

Renewal by Andersen issued permit Sept. 14, for $79,000 general window and door replacement at 13 Smokey Court.

King Construction of Tremont issued permit Sept. 17, for $195,756 general re-roofing on Lake Pointe Court. 

Normal

Tarter Construction issued permit Sept. 14, for $80,000 commercial remodel of exterior Dryvit repairs at 303 S. Veterans Parkway.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News