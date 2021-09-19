 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

  • 0
Building permits

Bloomington 

Tomkat Roofing issued permit Sept. 2, for $70,000 general roofing at 706 S. Eldorado Road. 

Charlie Knapp Builders issued permit Sept. 3, for $89,885 commercial office building alteration at 808 S. Eldorado Road Ste. 400.

Fulton Technologies issued permit Sept. 10, for $56,000 commercial telecom antenna facility at 1704 S. Morris Ave.

Normal

River City Construction issued permit Sept. 2, for $425,000 new commercial construction of 4 Poster Test Cell Building at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

SCIVIC Engineering America issued permit Sept. 8, for $2,350,000 commercial remodel of overhead conveyance steel work general assembly at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

McLean County

Coach House Garages issued permit Sept. 3, for $50,000 28 by 36 detached shed at 9386 Orion Drive, Bloomington.

Paul Dennhardt issued permit Sept. 7, for $63,000 30 by 48 detached shed at 942 E. 550 North Road, Stanford.

Denny Firkins issued permit Sept. 10, for $55,000 30 by 55 detached shed at 8946 E. 1400 North Road, Bloomington.

Kim Miller issued permit Sept. 14, for $100,000 single-family residence at 17033 North 975 E. Road, Bloomington.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois cities seeking bigger cut of gambling cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois cities seeking bigger cut of gambling cash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News