See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington
Tomkat Roofing issued permit Sept. 2, for $70,000 general roofing at 706 S. Eldorado Road.
Charlie Knapp Builders issued permit Sept. 3, for $89,885 commercial office building alteration at 808 S. Eldorado Road Ste. 400.
Fulton Technologies issued permit Sept. 10, for $56,000 commercial telecom antenna facility at 1704 S. Morris Ave.
Normal
River City Construction issued permit Sept. 2, for $425,000 new commercial construction of 4 Poster Test Cell Building at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
SCIVIC Engineering America issued permit Sept. 8, for $2,350,000 commercial remodel of overhead conveyance steel work general assembly at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
McLean County
Coach House Garages issued permit Sept. 3, for $50,000 28 by 36 detached shed at 9386 Orion Drive, Bloomington.
Paul Dennhardt issued permit Sept. 7, for $63,000 30 by 48 detached shed at 942 E. 550 North Road, Stanford.
Denny Firkins issued permit Sept. 10, for $55,000 30 by 55 detached shed at 8946 E. 1400 North Road, Bloomington.
Kim Miller issued permit Sept. 14, for $100,000 single-family residence at 17033 North 975 E. Road, Bloomington.