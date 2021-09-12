 Skip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits

Normal

110 McKnight LLC issued permit Sept. 7, for $372,000 commercial multi-family apartment building at 120 McKnight Drive Building D.

110 McKnight LLC issued permit Sept. 7, for $372,000 commercial multi-family apartment building at 120 McKnight Drive Building E.

110 McKnight LLC issued permit Sept. 7, for $372,000 commercial multi-family apartment building at 120 McKnight Drive Building F.

110 McKnight LLC issued permit Aug. 23, for $372,000 commercial multi-family apartment building at 120 McKnight Drive Building G.

