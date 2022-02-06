See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

IUVO Construction issued permit Jan. 24, for $340,000 new construction of single-family residence at 4 Bucktown Court.

IUVO Construction issued permit Jan. 24, for $260,000 new construction of single-family residence at 6104 Wrigley Drive.

IUVO Construction issued permit Jan. 24, for $260,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1 Bucktown Court.

Charlie Knapp Builders issued permit Jan. 25, for $72,245 for general single-family alteration of kitchen at 3 Oxford Court.

Core Construction issued permit Jan. 25, for $212,746 commercial office building alteration to remodel space to be used as a recording studio at 801 W. Chestnut St. Unit D.

O'Shea Builders issued permit Jan. 26, for $400,000 commercial office building alteration to renovate floors and upgrade finishes at elevator core and adjust meps for new layout at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Illinois Agricultural Association issued permit Jan. 27, for $152,000 commercial office building alteration to install ADA width optical turnstiles for entrances 2 and 3 at 1701 Towanda Ave.

Jodi Construction issued permit Jan. 28, for $210,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2810 Steppe Lane.

PJ Hoerr issued permit Jan. 28, for $3,089,870 commercial warehouse to build foundations and site utilities for new hangar at 2901 E. Empire St.

