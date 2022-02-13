 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits

Normal

Nilaya Homes issued permit Feb. 7, for $256,000 new single-family detached residence at 3626 Napa Lane.

River City Construction issued permit Feb. 8, for $230,950 commercial EOL launch addition #2 foundation at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

McLean County

3D Custom Homes issued permit Jan. 13, for $430,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 9512 Crossbow Lane, Bloomington.

FBI Buildings Incorporated issued permit Jan. 27, for $65,000 private detached machine shed at 7369 North 2750 East Road, LeRoy.

AFB Incorporated issued permit Jan. 27, for $350,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 9774 Delta Circle, Bloomington.

