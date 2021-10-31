 Skip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits

Normal

All Seasons Roofing issued permit Oct. 19, for $120,000 commercial remodel of roof at 1520 E. College Ave.

Tennis Construction Management issued permit Oct. 19, for $120,000 commercial remodel of exterior stairs building at 2000 N. Linden St.

Bishop Brothers Construction issued permit Oct. 20, for $519,164 residential remodel of existing five bedroom group home at 1010 Airport Road.

Franke Construction issued permit Oct. 20, for $210,000 new single-family detached residence at 2613 Shale Road.

Franke Construction issued permit Oct. 20, for $210,000 new single-family detached residence at 3632 Napa Lane.

