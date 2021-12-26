See the latest McLean County building permits

 Skip to main content
Tesla Inc. issued permit Dec. 16, for $56,330 residential installation of a solar roof and energy storage system at 1010 Broadway.

River City Construction issued permit Dec. 14, for $491,000 commercial remodel of Rivian IT office at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

River City Construction issued permit Dec. 21, for $1,947,466 commercial addition of EOL launch structure at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

McLean County

Conner Kelley issued permit Dec. 21, for $75,000 residential structure to non-residential home office and recreation building at 22775 PJ Keller Highway, Lexington.

