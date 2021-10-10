 Skip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits

Bloomington 

Kattelman Construction & Design issued permit Sept. 30, for $76,450 general single-family sunroom and stamped patio addition at 2617 Ridge Road.

Illinois Valley Construction issued permit Sept. 30, for $539,000 new commercial warehouse building construction at 1523 Lafayette Park Drive.

Normal

Straightup Solar issued permit Oct. 4, for $93,287 commercial remodel at 1301 N. Linden St.

McLean County

San Juan Pools & Spas issued permit Sept. 30, for $90,000 inground pool and patio at 9663 Janel Drive, Bloomington.

Mark Herron issued permit Oct. 1, for $85,000 40 by 72 detached shed at 16748 East 825 North Road, Bloomington.

BJ Armstrong issued permit Oct. 6, for $506,000 single-family residence at 8224 Medinah Drive, Bloomington.

