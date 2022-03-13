See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit March 2, for $400,000 new single-family detached residence at 3612 Silverado Trail.

BJ Armstrong, Inc. issued permit March 2, for $207,520 new single-family detached residence at 3578 Tahoe Blvd.

Precision Contractors issued permit March 3, for $800,000 commercial interior remodel with new finish and lights on enclosing dock at 1001 Greenbriar Drive.

BJ Armstrong, Inc. issued permit March 4, for $273,000 new single-family detached residence at 1820 Loblolly Drive.

McLean County

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 4, for $3,058,900 commercial O&M building at 853 State Highway 54, Farmer City.

Edward Kline issued permit Feb. 10, for $63,700 30 by 40 shed with an 8 by 16 porch accessory to single-family residence at 7369 North 2750 East Road, LeRoy.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 35832 East 300 North Road, Bellflower.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $3,739,592 commercial wind turbine at 34477 East 400 North Road, Farmer City.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 4278 North 3400 East Road, Arrowsmith.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 34492 East 400 North Road, Arrowsmith.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 4507 North 3300 East Road, Arrowsmith.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 5324 North 3500 East Road, Arrowsmith.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 6737 North 3500 East Road, Saybrook.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 34237 East 750 North Road, Arrowsmith.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $3,739,592 commercial wind turbine at 3356 North 3500 East Road, Bellflower.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 5648 North 3300 East Road, Arrowsmith.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 34630 East 600 North Road, Arrowsmith.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 32360 East 600 North Road, Arrowsmith.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit Feb. 23, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 6396 North 3300 East Road, Arrowsmith.

Jean Ann Hert issued permit March 4, for $150,000 24 by 32 addition to an existing dog kennel at 4035 East 600 North Road, McLean.

David Stokes issued permit March 8, for $154,000 30 by 50 machine shed as a building to maintain the premises at 14318 East 2500 North Road, Hudson.

