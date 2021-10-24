See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Builder Sales & Service Co. issued permit Oct. 5, for $1,290,000 commercial office building alterations to existing restrooms at 3 State Farm Plaza South.

Unique Homes issued permit Oct. 5, for $1,900,000 commercial addition of 28,485 SF, 29-unit to assisted living care residence at 1815 Towanda Barnes Road.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Oct. 6, for $150,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2906 Steppe Lane.

Fulton Remodeling issued permit Oct. 12, for $53,000 general single-family room addition at 16 Stonehedges Court.

TJ's Roofing issued permit Oct. 13, for $51,094 general roofing, tear off and replace roof with one layer at 60 Country Club Place.

Doud Builders issued permit Oct. 13, for $90,000 commercial construction of new warehouse building for cold storage at 1109 W. Chestnut St.

IUVO Construction issued permit Oct. 14, for $260,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1509 Lincoln Park Drive.

IUVO Construction issued permit Oct. 14, for $272,000 new construction of single-family residence at 5 Bucktown Court.

IUVO Construction issued permit Oct. 14, for $272,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1505 Lincoln Park Drive.

IUVO Construction issued permit Oct. 14, for $272,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1413 Lincoln Park Drive.

IUVO Construction issued permit Oct. 15, for $272,000 new construction of single-family residence at 7 Roscoe Court.

Normal

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit Oct. 13, for $120,000 residential remodel of 1957 ranch at 1405 Maplewood Drive.

McLean County

Justin Vellas issued permit Oct. 19, for $50,000 family and bathroom addition to single-family residence at 5752 East 1150 North Road, Stanford.

