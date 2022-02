See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Franke Construction issued permit Feb. 9, for $185,000 new single-family detached residence at 2605 Limestone Court.

Franke Construction issued permit Feb. 9, for $185,000 new single-family detached residence at 2625 Shale Road.

Franke Construction issued permit Feb. 9, for $185,000 new single-family detached residence at 2617 Shale Road.

Franke Construction issued permit Feb. 9, for $185,000 new single-family detached residence at 2700 Shale Road.

Franke Construction issued permit Feb. 9, for $185,000 new single-family detached residence at 2600 Red Rock Road.

Franke Construction issued permit Feb. 9, for $185,000 new single-family detached residence at 2608 Limestone Court.

McLean County

Edward Kline issued permit Feb. 10, for $63,700 30 by 40 detached shed with an 8 by 16 porch single-family residence at 7369 North 2750 East Road, LeRoy.

