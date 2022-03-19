See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit March 1 for $220,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2503 Pampas Lane.

Franke Construction issued permit March 7 for $664,645 new construction of single-family residence at 67 Stonebrook Court.

Zoeller, Joe & Dave Burcham issued permit March 11 for $90,000 general single-family alteration to replace damaged wood, add insulation, drywall and trim at 1015 N. Evans St.

Normal

River City Construction issued permit March 11 for $1,435,938 commercial addition of EOL launch second membrane at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

McLean County

Armstrong Builders Inc. issued permit March 9 for $330,000 addition to home at 18544 East 750 North Road, Bloomington.

Ron Fried Construction issued permit March 15 for $600,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 15874 Palmer Way, Bloomington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0