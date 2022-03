See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Paul Davis Restoration issued permit Feb. 21, for $206,231 single-family alteration to repair home after fire damage at 905 S. Mercer Ave.

Iuvo Construction issued permit Feb. 22, for $272,000 new construction of single-family residence at 6101 Wrigley Drive.

Catalyst Construction issued permit Feb. 24, for $250,000 interior and exterior office building alteration at 103 N. Regency Drive.

Normal

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1326 Monterey Pine Drive.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Feb. 24, for $214,000 new single-family attached residence at 511 Wild Turkey Lane.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Feb. 24, for $214,000 new single-family attached residence at 509 Wild Turkey Lane.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1328 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1330 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1332 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1334 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1336 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1338 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1340 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1342 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1344 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1402 Monterey Pine Drive.

Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders issued permit Feb. 23, for $242,620 new single-family attached residence at 1404 Monterey Pine Drive.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Feb. 24, for $251,175 for new single-family detached residence at 514 Bobwhite Way.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Feb. 24, for $299,500 for new single-family detached residence at 511 Bobwhite Way.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Feb. 24, for $280,000 new single-family detached residence at 2965 Glendale Lane.

Dunlap Homes issued permit Feb. 28, for $300,000 new single-family detached residence at 2411 Boulder Drive.

Dunlap Homes issued permit Feb. 28, for $340,000 new single-family detached residence at 2417 Boulder Drive.

