See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Armstrong Builders issued permit Oct. 21, for $800,000 new construction commercial office building for New Synergy Homecare building, parking lot and all associated utilities at 2403 General Electric Road.

McLean County Asphalt Co issued permit Oct. 22, for $71,379 general 2" mill and overlay at 2202 Graf Drive.

McLean County Asphalt Co issued permit Oct. 22, for $70,825 general 2" mill and asphalt overlay grounds and north plant at 3 State Farm Plaza South.

McLean County Asphalt Co issued permit Oct. 22, for $80,063 general 2" mill and asphalt overlay lot D at 3 State Farm Plaza South.

McLean County Asphalt Co issued permit Oct. 22, for $68,997 general 2" mill and asphalt overlay at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Banks Remodeling Inc issued permit Oct. 25, for $90,000 general single-family alteration of back porch, bathroom, kitchen, re-siding and re-roofing garage build deck landing at 1516 E. Grove St.

Franke Construction issued permit Oct. 25, for $165,000 new single-family residence at 1405 Lincoln Park Drive.

Armstong Builders issued permit Oct. 27, for $350,000 new construction of single-family residence at 3 Roscoe Court.

Franke Construction issued permit Oct. 27, for $190,000 new single-family residence at 1501 Lincoln Park Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit Oct. 27, for $190,000 new single-family residence at 1411 Lincoln Park Drive.

Normal

Homes by Tentac issued permit Oct. 7, for $240,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2238 Heather Ridge Drive.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Oct. 7, for $238,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2393 Clear Creek Lane.

O'Neal Builders issued permit Oct. 21, for $98,004 commercial interior remodel of lease space at 1717 Fort Jesse Road.

Ron Gannaway Construction issued permit Oct. 26, for $100,000 commercial interior remodel at 1607 Visa Drive Ste. 3A.

D Joseph Construction issued permit Oct. 20, for $505,000 commercial interior remodel/renovation at 3 Traders Circle.

McLean County

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit Oct. 28, for $515,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 15959 Belfry Drive, Bloomington.

Matt Stutzman issued permit Nov. 1, for $70,000 30 by 36 private detached full shed at 27240 East 2600 North Road, Lexington.

