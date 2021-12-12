See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington
Tomkat Roofing Inc. issued permit Nov. 30, for $82,827 install duro last insulation general roofing over existing roof system with two layers upon completion at 401 Union St.
Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit Dec. 1, for $379,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2701 Vrooman Court.
Illinois Valley Construction issued permit Dec. 8, for $500,000 new construction of commercial warehouse at 404 Bronco Drive.
Normal
Poettker Construction Company issued permit Dec. 2, for $174,135 commercial customer pickup remodel 2021 at 300 Greenbriar Drive.
Stephens Homes issued permit Dec. 3, for $508,000 new single-family detached residence at 3560 Tahoe Blvd.
Trunk Bay Construction issued permit Dec. 3, for $566,500 new single-family detached residence at 1244 Silver Oak Circle.
McLean County
DJ Armstrong Custom Homes issued permit Dec. 2, for $525,000 single-family residence at 15887 Palmer Way, Bloomington.
Sapphire Sky Wind Energy/Invenergy issued permit Dec. 2, for $4,093,700 wind turbine in West Township.
Sapphire Sky Wind Energy/Invenergy issued permit Dec. 2, for $4,093,700 wind turbine in Bellflower Township.
Sapphire Sky Wind Energy/Invenergy issued permit Dec. 2, for $3,739,592 wind turbine in Bellflower Township.
Sapphire Sky Wind Energy/Invenergy issued permit Dec. 2, for $3,739,592 wind turbine in Bellflower Township.
Sapphire Sky Wind Energy/Invenergy issued permit Dec. 2, for $3,739,592 wind turbine in West Township.
Sapphire Sky Wind Energy/Invenergy issued permit Dec. 2, for $4,093,700 wind turbine in West Township.
Sapphire Sky Wind Energy/Invenergy issued permit Dec. 2, for $4,093,700 wind turbine in West Township.
David Hundman Construction issued permit Dec. 6, for $465,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 14703 Rhea Drive, Heyworth.