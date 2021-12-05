See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit Nov. 17, for $385,000 new construction of single-family residence at 10 Bent Court.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit Nov. 17, for $385,000 new construction of single-family residence at 12 Bent Court.

Tarter Construction issued permit Nov. 23, for $70,000 commercial office building remodel and alterations including installation of data and power outlets at 303 N. Hershey Road Unit A1.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Nov. 23, for $230,000 new construction of single-family residence at 11 Stonehouse Court.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Nov. 23, for $220,000 new construction of single-family residence at 9 Stonehouse Court.

Tarter Construction issued permit Nov. 23, for $50,000 commercial mercantile building alteration including frame walls per plan, install new electrical within walls, reconfigure HVAC diffusers and lights per plans at 301 E. Oakland Ave.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Nov. 29, for $210,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2702 Handel Drive.

Normal

O'Neal Builders issued permit Nov. 29, for $474,000 new single-family detached residence at 3524 Tahoe Blvd.

Franke Construction issued permit Nov. 24, for $225,000 new single-family detached residence at 1302 Ledgestone Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit Nov. 24, for $190,200 new single-family detached residence at 3634 Napa Lane.

Keystone Homes issued permit Nov. 30, for $215,000 new single-family detached residence at 1025 Stags Leap Road.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit Nov. 30, for $339,000 new single-family detached residence at 1765 Bristlcone Drive.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Nov. 29, for $310,000 new construction of single-family attached residence at 2390 Clear Creek Lane.

Bishop Brothers Construction issued permit Nov. 30, for $465,238 residential extensive interior remodel with 11.66 by 20.66 sunroom addition at 9 Grandview Drive.

McLean County

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy/Invenergy issued permit Nov. 29, for $441,100 grading plant for ONM facility and sub station at 2417 North 3200 East Road, LeRoy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0