See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Franke Construction issued permit Dec. 8, for $240,000 new single-family detached residence at 1216 Ledgestone Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit Dec. 8, for $230,000 new single-family detached residence at 1705 Bluestone Drive.

Tarter Construction issued permit Dec. 9, for $155,000 commercial remodel of Fannie May interior build-out at 307 S. Veterans Parkway Ste 512.

River City Construction issued permit Dec. 10, for $64,200 commercial demolition of exterior site at 1601 Fort Jesse Road.

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Dec. 10, for $1,038,000 for commercial remodel of EOL/RCA Labs/EOL restrooms at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

McLean County

Midwest Garage Builders issued permit Dec. 8, for $65,000 24 by 36 garage to single-family residence at 16092 East 450 North Road, Heyworth.

Pam and Carl Toohill issued permit Dec. 10, for $50,000 24 by 32 private detached shed to single-family residence at 24197 East 50 North Road, LeRoy.

MJS Quality Construction issued permit Dec. 14, for $50,000 60 by 80 private detached indoor riding arena at 22668 North 950 East Road, Carlock.

