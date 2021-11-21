See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Carlson Siding & Construction issued permit Nov. 1, for $51,000 general tear off and re-roofing, 1 layer upon completion at 3119 Rudder Lane

J Spencer Construction issued permit Nov. 1, for $93,322 for commercial office building alteration on 1st, 3rd and 4th floors for city of Bloomington at 115 E. Washington St.

Danny Guy Construction issued permit Nov. 3, for $195,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1903 Dunraven Road.

Danny Guy Construction issued permit Nov. 3, for $195,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1901 Dunraven Road.

Armstrong Builders issued permit Nov. 3, for $350,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1413 Lincoln Park Drive.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Nov. 5, for $380,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2305 Riverwoods Lane.

Landmark Construction & Renovations issued permit Nov. 5, for $60,000 general curb cut and concrete drive at 1616 General Electric Road Unit 1.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Nov. 10, for $250,000 new construction of single-family residence at 13 Stonehouse Court.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Nov. 10, for $220,000 new construction of single-family residence at 12 Stonehouse Court.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Nov. 10, for $220,000 new construction of single-family residence at 7 Stonehouse Court.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Nov. 10, for $220,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1 Stonehouse Court.

Fulton Technologies issued permit Nov. 10, for $56,000 commercial installation of antennas and all associated equipment to existing telecom antenna facility/cell tower at 1310 E. Empire St.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Nov. 16, for $250,000 new construction of single-family residence at 18 Stonehouse Court.

Normal

Banks Remodeling issued permit Nov. 8, for new single-family detached residence at 2880 Glendale Lane.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Oct. 7, for $240,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2422 Boulder Drive.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Oct. 7, for $195,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2377 Corinth Lane.

River City Construction issued permit Oct. 29, for $546,892 commercial interior remodel at 1500 E. College Ave.

Kerricook Construction issued permit Nov. 8, for $1,106,300 commercial Sierra interior remodel build out at 200 Greenbriar Drive.

Tarter Construction issued permit Nov. 12, for $250,000 commercial interior remodel of MacLellan Services at 2012 W. College Ave.

McLean County

Todd Romine Construction issued permit Nov. 8, for $470,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 527 East 850 North Road, Stanford.

Kuntz By-products issued permit Nov. 10, for $50,000 foundation for building related to hog business at 31258 North 2550 East Road, Chenoa.

John Burkhart issued permit Nov. 10, for $85,000 60 by 152 foot livestock shelter for full-time farmer at 6112 East 1000 North Road, Stanford.

Backyard Living issued permit Nov. 10, for $60,000 pool and patio at 84445 North 2200 East Road, Downs.

