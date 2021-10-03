See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Catalyst Construction issued permit Sept. 28, for $110,000 commercial office building alteration at 207 W. Jefferson St. Unit 604.

Tennis Construction Management issued permit Sept. 29, for $1,800,000 commercial multi-family unit apartment and garage building at 3010 Rudder Lane.

Normal

Craft Building Services Inc. issued permit Sept. 27, for $565,837 commercial remodel of Dunkin Donuts with new tenant at 215 Greenbriar Drive.

McLean County

Epperson Construction issued permit Sept. 23, for $70,000 20 by 20 pergola at 19179 US Highway 150, Bloomington.

Aviar Builders issued permit Sept. 23, for $250,000 single-family duplex residence at 770 Christian, Normal.

Aviar Builders issued permit Sept. 13, for $250,000 single-family duplex residence at 760 Christian, Normal.

Blunier Builders issude permit Sept. 24, for $192,000 large machine cold storage 38 by 56 shed and 28 by 40 stable structure at 3540 N. 1775 E. Road, Heyworth.

RJV Contruction issued permit Sept. 27, for $125,000 office space and bathroom addition of commercial retail at 13947 Carole Drive, Bloomington.

