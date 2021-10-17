See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit Sept. 30, for $350,000 new construction single-family residence of ranch with finished basement at 3621 Silverado Trail.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit Sept. 30, for $350,000 new construction single-family residence of ranch with finished basement at 3701 Silverado Trail.

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Oct. 5, for $969,2000 commercial remodel of a second floor office space at 2601 W. College Ave.

Stark Excavating issued permit Oct. 11, for $242,000 new commercial construction of water department well house #21 at 501 E. College Ave.

McLean County

Scott Snow issued permit Oct. 7, for $415,000 single-family residence at 9564 Crossbow Drive, Bloomington.

Lemons Construction issued permit Oct. 8, for $510,000 single-family residence at 19423 Highland Drive, Bloomington.

LKM issued permit Oct. 8, for $60,000 30 by 40 machine shed at 1933 W. Northbound Road.

Larry Whelchel issued permit Oct. 12, for $300,000 single-family residence at 41760 E. 1200 N. Road, Gibson City.

