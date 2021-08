See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Builder Sales & Service issued permit Aug. 23, for $91,000 commercial office building alteration at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Kattleman Construction & Design issued permit Aug. 20, for $98,734 commercial amusement and recreation outdoor theater at 1020 S. Morris Ave.

Tarter Construction issued permit Aug. 20, for $100,000 commercial office building alteration at 101 S. Madison St.

Kris Spaulding Construction issued permit Aug. 19, for $60,046 general single-family addition to back of garage 34 x 12 patio at 17 Cashel Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 17, for $165,000 new construction single-family residence at 2904 Steppe Lane.

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 17, for $165,000 new construction single-family residence at 2504 Pampas Lane.

Normal

Midamerica Roofing issued permit Aug. 17, for $92,000 commercial roof remodel at 1202 Division St.

Homes By Tentac issued permit, Aug. 9, for $225,000 new construction single-family detached residence at 2392 Boulder Drive.

McLean

BCS LLC issued permit Aug. 20, for $650,000 million gallon holding tank, accessory to a fertilizer distribution plant at 14040 N. 3300 E. Road, Arrowsmith.

Campbell Construction and Improvements issued permit Aug. 24, for $50,000 56 x 72 barn, accessory to a single-family building at 6990 E. 1100 N. Road, Bloomington.

Todd Mosier issued permit Aug. 25, for $130,000 96 x 60 cold storage machine shed at 556 N. 2600 E. Road, LeRoy.

