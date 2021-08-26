Schnucks inventory robots headed for Bloomington, Normal stores this fall

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. announced on Thursday that it will bring its Tally robots to all 111 store locations, including those in Bloomington and Normal.

The multi-year expansion with Simbe Robotics will make Schnucks the first grocer in the world to use AI-powered inventory management technology at scale, according to a news release. Tally traverses store aisles up to three times per day, capturing on-shelf data including inventory position, price accuracy and promotional execution.

Data is then integrated into Schnucks’ automated replenishment system, streamlining ordering and ensuring store shelves are restocked quicker. The data also translates real-time product location through the Schnucks Rewards app.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schnucks first piloted Tally in July 2017 and expanded to additional stores in 2018 and 2020. Tally is not yet active in the Twin Cities — which has stores at 1701 E. Empire St. in Bloomington and 1750 Bradford Lane in Normal — but Schnuck Markets Communications Lead Paul Simon confirmed the two local stores are scheduled to receive Tally this fall.

“We are facing a ‘new normal’ in the grocery industry, and Tally has been instrumental to ensuring we continue to provide an exceptional store experience while rising to meet new operational challenges,” stated Dave Steck, vice president of IT infrastructure and application development. “By deploying Tally to all stores, we are fully operationalizing these insights into our supply chain and expanding our ability to leverage real-time data to make revenue impacting decisions. Tally has become an integral component of our stores, streamlining operations and ultimately creating a better store experience for our customers and teammates.”

Schnucks operates 111 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 workers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.