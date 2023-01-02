Schnucks expands flexible schedule work option

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This 2015 Pantagraph file photo shows workers maintaining the Schnucks sign at the grocery store in the Bloomington Commons Shopping Center. The company is expanding a flexible schedule work option to tis Bloomington and Normal stores. 

Schnucks is expanding a program to let some employees create their own schedules by filing open shifts, including in Bloomington-Normal.

The grocery store chain said it is expanding its "Flexforce" program to select locations across Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, including the Bloomington and Normal locations. It had started the program in October at stores in the St. Louis metro area, where the company is based.

Employees under the Flexforce option are able to use the company's scheduling app to select open shifts at various locations and then work those shifts. They can also opt to be notified about open shifts. This allows them to create a schedule that works best for them, the company said in a statement Monday. 

They receive the same benefits as traditional employees, including a discount and the possibility of qualifying for health benefits. Employees using the Flexforce program must be at least 18 years old. 

"The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers," said Stacy Brandt, vice president of store operations.

A link to apply for the Flexforce and other employment options can be found at www.schnucks.com/careers

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

