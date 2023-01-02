Schnucks expands flexible schedule work option

Schnucks is expanding a program to let some employees create their own schedules by filing open shifts, including in Bloomington-Normal.
The grocery store chain said it is expanding its "Flexforce" program to select locations across Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, including the Bloomington and Normal locations. It had started the program in October at stores in the St. Louis metro area, where the company is based.
Employees under the Flexforce option are able to use the company's scheduling app to select open shifts at various locations and then work those shifts. They can also opt to be notified about open shifts. This allows them to create a schedule that works best for them, the company said in a statement Monday.
They receive the same benefits as traditional employees, including a discount and the possibility of qualifying for health benefits. Employees using the Flexforce program must be at least 18 years old.
"The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers," said Stacy Brandt, vice president of store operations.
A link to apply for the Flexforce and other employment options can be found at www.schnucks.com/careers.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in Central Illinois
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $475,000
Fox Creek Welcomes The "Conlor 3.0" Plan! You'll enjoy the open kitchen with walk in panty and center island to entertain which opens to a nice size living room featuring a gas fireplace with beautiful stone/tile surround and a sharp mantle. The flex room on the main level can be an office, playroom or formal dining room, or 5th bedroom. Each bedroom is generous in size and you'll love the spacious second-floor laundry room. The master suite has an enormous walk-in closet plus a beautiful tiled shower and plenty of cabinets for all of your personals. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $495,000
THIS is the house you have been waiting for! This home has it all...FOUR CAR garage, large laundry/mud room, generous sized bedrooms including master with stylish bath and grey vanities. The split floor plan offers a huge open living space on the main floor with a gas fireplace, dining area, and large kitchen with massive squared island, tons of cabinets and nice pantry closet. There is an amazing covered porch off the back perfect for entertaining in any weather. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones, electric car outlet... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan to show flow of home, finishes will vary throughout. All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builder discretionary change and product availability
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $435,000
The "Gisele XL" has become one of our most popular ranch plans in town to build. This Jumbo version features an open concept gathering area, awesome covered back patio, wonderful family room, jumbo pantry, soft close white shaker cabinets in the kitchen with a large gathering island sure to be the center of family get togethers. Loads of countertop space to prep & cook plus chic tiled backsplash. Grand master suite w/tiled shower, Dual vanity & jumbo walk-in closet. Our new builds come with 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programmable thermostat, hi-efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones & Amazon prime delivery setup capability.... Unit 5 Schools! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style of finishes will vary. All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $365,000
New construction in a great Community. Snow removal and lawn care provided by homeowners association. Well-designed floor plan. Quality construction, Low maintenance luxury vinyl plank flooring, Large covered porch. Featuring quality construction by Homeway Homes.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $365,000
New construction Lovely community where lawn care and snow removal are provided. 18x10 covered porch.2 bedroom 2 bath unfinished basement. Photos taken from a similar unit some photos virtually staged.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $365,000
New construction in a great community. Snow removal & lawn care provided by homeowners association. Well designed floor plan. Quality construction. White Merillat kitchen cabinets including large pantry cabinet. Low maintenance luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large covered patio with gas installed for future use. 9' ceilings. Quartz countertops. Pella windows. Extended common area in rear. Pantry cabinet. Bath countertops are cultured marble with double vanity in primary bath. Transom windows on either side of fireplace. Note: Photos are of neighboring unit.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $398,000
New construction in Lexington! Many conveniences in this growing small town!! 3 Bedroom ranch with 2 bedrooms, covered porch and 3 car garage. Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling great room with fireplace. Master bath has both walk-in shower and stand-a-lone bathtub. Call us for more information for what the builder has chosen for your new home!!! Or get involved early so you can select your own finishes! Nice size corner lot in a great subdivision.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $379,000
New 2 Story Plan Built by Jim O'neal (Portico Homes) in Wintergreen Subdivision ! This affordable Two Story New Construction home boasts 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Large Master walk-in closets, Kitchen Island, Quartz Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Beautiful LVP Flooring and is incredibly well insulated for comfort! This home offers a fresh bold look at a price that suits your needs. Walking Distance to Prairieland School. If this is your Dream, let's make it a reality. This is Portico Homes - Fresh. Affordable. Just the Right Fit !!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $399,900
** TRUNK BAY NEW CONSTRUCTION * * Check out this Organic Contemporary new construction from Trunk Bay. The exterior of this home features areas of LP Smart siding, masonry block and raised address numbers. Sodded front and side yard with landscape already installed. This home sits on a spacious corner lot in the Vineyards subdivision within walking distance to Grove Elementary school. The LARGE open floorplan has numerous architectural windows through out this well designed home. The first floor features a beautifully designed grey flat panel kitchen with white quarts tops, picket tile backsplash and pantry. Plenty of hardwood throughout the first floor with black hex tile in 1/2 bath for that added touch. Don't miss the large drop zone area off the garage entrance. Fireplace also features coordinating tile with box mantle. The private u-shaped staircase with custom designed/built railing leads up to a very spacious second floor that has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Check out the HUGE primary suite featuring spacious bath with tile shower and extra large vanity. Don't miss the extra large primary closet off the primary bath...WOW!!! In the unfinished basement there is plumbing roughed in for a full bath that is ready to be finished. Ask builder for details. Thanks for touring this NEW TRUNK BAY home!!! Agent Interest.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $474,900
Trunk Bay Custom Built Zero-Lot. Open Concept Ranch Floor Plan. Gorgeous Eat-in-Kitchen with White Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Large Island/Breakfast Bar and SS Appliance package. Spacious Master Suite with Custom Tile Shower and Large Walk-in Closet. Covered Veranda/ Porch. Brick/Stone Exterior. Agent Interest. Measurements from plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $429,900
This beautiful 2 story home in the Grove on Kickapoo Creek is perfect in every way, with tons of upgrades over the last year to create a warm, inviting dream home. This open floorpan features wood flooring throughout almost the entire main level, fresh paint, feature walls, updated lighting, hardware and more! The bright kitchen includes white cabinets, beautiful granite counters, a walk in pantry, stainless appliances and tons of light from the triple window over the sink. A front dining/flex room offers plenty of space for a large table and server and features a shiplap wall and new light fixture. The open concept continues thru the family room with plenty of light and an updated fireplace surround. Four bedrooms upstairs including the primary with a decorative wall treatment, barn door, large walk in closet and full bath with double vanity and shower. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, full bath as well as a convenient laundry room with cabinets and counter area. The fully finished basement provides plenty of entertainment space as well as a 5th bedroom and full bath. The heated garage provides additional storage space with ceiling mounted racks for convenience. out back, the fully fenced, landscaped yard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining under the pergola on the oversized patio!
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $500,000
Wow! Amazing ranch on a beautiful lot in Beecher Trails. This home has it all...FOUR car garage, large laundry/mud room, generous sized bedrooms including owner's suite with stylish bath. The split floor plan offers a huge open living space on the main floor with a gas fireplace, dining area, and large kitchen with massive squared island. The huge basement has daylight windows adding tons of natural light and a great open feel. It could be finished to your liking and would provide lots of extra living space. There is an amazing covered porch off the back that overlooks the beautiful backyard with no direct neighbors behind. All modern finishes and efficient building quality!
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $496,900
New Construction! Another Keystone Homes Custom Craftsman lookout ranch with four bedrooms, finished basement, 3 bathrooms, and an open floor plan on the main level. Electric car charging station roughed in. Estimated completion mid February 2023. Agent Interest.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $365,000
New construction with a proposed completion date of mid-September. Lovely community with lawn care and snow removal provided. Well designed floor plan with quality construction. 9 foot ceilings. Kitchen has quartz countertops and white Merillat cabinets. Low maintenance flooring of luxury vinyl plank. Pella windows. Basement with bath rough-in and egress window. 18' x 10' covered patio with gas line installed for future use. Extended common area in rear. Featuring quality construction by Homeway Homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $330,000
Wonderful new townhouse floorplan out in Pheasant Ridge. Enjoy spacious living area on main floor with kitchen featuring abundant countertop and cabinet space. Hardwood floors also run thru main level giving a super sharp look. Upstairs has 3 really good sized bedrooms, laundry room, and 2 full baths. Master suite is rather large featuring a nice WIC too. Super good value here up in North Normal and the very popular Pheasant Ridge subdivision within Unit 5 schools. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $315,000
Welcome to the newest phase of Fox Creek Village, where the lots are just a little bit bigger...and so are the upgraded Village floor plans. The bigger and better version of our time and tested seller includes a beautiful view of the 15th hole at The Den, BN's premier Arnold Palmer signature Golf Course. The plan itself is nearly 100 sq ft larger than its predecessor. The original already had plenty of space in the wide open great room, but now enjoy bigger bedrooms and even a bigger garage. This particular plan is unique because it has a daylight basement, which includes extra windows bringing in loads of south-facing sunlight and a jumbo elevated deck versus the at grade patio many have. All the same great features that make "The Village" a repeat seller like no yard maintenance, use of the indoor pool-workout room-clubhouse, and ease of access to the walking paths around the golf course. The newer plans even feature a beautiful open staircase giving the family room a bit more class, quartz countertops in kitchen, built-in drop zone coming in off garage, and spacious center kitchen island to accent the ample cabinet space the kitchen has. Welcome yourself to "The Village" with this awesome new and improved floor plan. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED disk lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC. All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style and finishes will vary. Estimated completion date 11/15
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $400,000
Luxury 3200 Square foot ranch home located in the coveted Prairieview subdivision. This designer ranch features an entertainers' open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, dinette and family room. The kitchen has ample custom cabinetry, large island with barstool seating and a pantry. This floorplan offers a private main bedroom retreat. The primary bedroom is on one side of the home and the additional bedrooms are located opposite side. The main bedroom has a custom bathroom with exquisite detailed tile work in the large walk in shower. The basement offers an additional 1600 square feet of unfinished space. There is a rough in for a bathroom, egress window for a potential bedroom and a large area for a potential family room....plus plenty of storage space. If you would like to have the basement finished it can be completed by the builder for additional funds. This home is worth the 5-7 minute commute to Hudson. Hudson offers residents' a small town community while still offering the convenience of living close to a larger town. Hudson is part of Unit 5 schools.Hudson Elementary school is less than 1 mile away from this home. Hudson is close to Lake Bloomington and Comlara Park (located at 13001 Recreation Area Hudson, IL). Great for nature walks, fishing, boating, camping, bird watching! There are 2 golf courses within approximately 5 miles of Hudson. Ironwood Golf course and El Paso golf course. Plus super easy access to get on Interstate 39 and 55. This home and town are calling your name!!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Fox Lake Subdivion (near interstate access) This three bedroom, two full bathroom ranch has an open floor plan combining the spacious Great room into the kitchen and dining area. Unfinished basement with plumbing rough-in and potential for a fourth bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $420,000
Welcome to the popular "Conlor" Office Plan, another great New Construction in Heather Ridge on a Fantastic lot. This home has a large island, white surround cabinets(soft close), quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances and a terrific main floor flow featuring large great room and separate flex room that can also be a 4th bedroom. All 3 Bedrooms upstairs are jumbo sized with walk-in closets, 2nd floor laundry room. Master suite has Walk-in closet and awesome tile shower. Large 3 car garage on one of our most sought after floor plans. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - This attractive 3 bedroom (with potential 4th bedroom in the basement and plumbing rough in) 2 full bathroom home is located in the desirable Wittenberg Woods subdivision at Prairie Vista Golf Course. The open floor plan features a large Great Room accented by a Heat-N-Glo log fireplace that leads into the kitchen and dining rooms. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and attached full bath. The backyard includes a covered walkout deck that looks out to a large wooded area with no visible backyard neighbors.