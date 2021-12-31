RJ Scaringe is The Pantagraph's Newsmaker of the Year

NORMAL — Five years ago, following a tour of the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe brought to town his vision to create a product to preserve the environment.

"Having visited a lot of plants around the country, I saw something that was really unique," Scaringe said to a crowd in uptown Normal in October 2019. "I saw something that we could make our home."

Today, Normal is the home of Rivian Automotive's first manufacturing plant — a 3.3 million-square-foot facility with plans for future expansions. In the past 12 months the company has tripled its workforce leading up to the launch of its R1T electric pickup truck.

The Irvine, California-based company has made history at its Normal plant twice in the last 12 months, garnering international attention and placing a spotlight on Bloomington-Normal for economic development.

That is why The Pantagraph has selected Scaringe as its 2021 “Newsmaker of the Year,” a title given to a person or entity who has had the biggest impact on the community for the past 12 months.

"Rivian is an economic developer’s dream project," Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, told The Pantagraph in an email. "Not only is RJ’s company an electrifying tech startup capturing worldwide attention, but they also brought life back to the largest blighted property in Bloomington-Normal.

"Either one of these would make a project great, but additionally, Rivian continued to expand their McLean County footprint by over 1 million square feet in 2021. They are the gift that keeps giving and will go as far locally as our Central Illinois region can support them."

R1T production & IPO filing

Rivian in September rolled its first R1T off the production line for customer delivery, after months of production delays and a global shortage of semi-conductor chips amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you look at these vehicles coming down the line, I look at them and I see thousands and thousands of decisions, thousands and thousands of tough situations, hard nights, learnings, mistakes, progress," Scaringe said to a crowd of employees during Rivian's Sept. 14 production launch. "But what it ultimately represents is us coming together as a team, and us coming together as an organization.

“This is our first step in building products that really are designed and engineered and thought about to impact and change the world.”

Despite the challenges, Rivian continued to exceed local economic development expectations. In the course of six months the company tripled its workforce, employing more than 3,060 people by September.

Rivian also continuously invested in building out its massive facility in Normal, purchasing 680 acres of farmland west of the plant in April for $6.84 million. The company announced in October plans for a 623,000-square-foot addition to its western side of the building, bringing its total footprint to 3.9 million square feet.

The facility is expected to build 200,000 vehicles a year and employ an additional 800 to 1,000 people by 2022.

In November, Rivian went public on the Nasdaq with a $90 billion valuation, surpassing General Motors as the nation's second-most valuable automaker.

“As you look at building something like this, you have to have the faith and confidence that you’re going to pull the right group of people together with diverse points of view, diverse backgrounds, and a deep willingness and desire to collaborate,” Scaringe said during the Nov. 10 launch.

He added, “I couldn't be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together. It’s incredible.”

Future expansions planned

Since the initial public offering filing, Rivian has announced more expansion plans as the company continues to grow. The company plans to spend $5 billion to build a battery and manufacturing center in Georgia, which will become its largest assembly plant, producing 400,000 vehicles a year starting in 2024.

Rivian's rapid expansion has placed an intense interest on Central Illinois, with featured articles from national and international outlets such as The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, the Today Show, The Sydney Morning Herald of Sydney, Australia, and the Helsingin Sanomat of Helsinki, Finland.

Rivian was recently selected as MotorTrend's 2022 Truck of the Year following a comprehensive test of the R1T's acceleration, braking, payload, trailer testing, handling, track performance and off-road capabilities.

“I think Rivian even surprised themselves in terms of where they are today," Normal Mayor Chris Koos said in an interview with The Pantagraph. "The expectations they had four or five years ago, they far exceeded in terms of employment and product."

He added, "It’s just been really refreshing to see that happening. The people that work there and the people coming into our community, they’re bright, hardworking, excited to be involved in this whole operation.”

A quarter filing made in December showed Rivian has delivered 11 trucks since its launch, and had 71,000 orders. Rivian reported a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting production.

On Tuesday, Scaringe announced that the company is delaying the delivery of its R1S sport-utility vehicle and pickup trucks with max battery packs until 2023, according to a newsletter sent to preorder holders and obtained by The Pantagraph.

"In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year," Scaringe said in the letter.

The end-of-the-year newsletter provided preorder holders a review of recent successes, and an update on production. Scaringe said the majority of preorders were configured with the large battery pack, accounting for around 20% of orders.

"The past 12 months have been exciting here at Rivian," Scaringe said. "It has been a journey filled with many twists and turns, and I can't thank our team and their families enough for helping us get to where we are today. The next several months will remain a steep climb as we continue to ramp up our operations."

