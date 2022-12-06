Rivian signs deal with wind energy company to power Normal plant

NORMAL — The energy company that’s planning wind farms across Central Illinois has entered an agreement to help power Rivian Automotive’s manufacturing plant in Normal.
Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy announced Tuesday it signed a power purchase agreement with Rivian for 50 megawatts of electricity from the energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in Piatt County.
This agreement, in collaboration with other renewable sourcing and on-site energy generation, is expected to power 75% of operations at the Normal plant.
Rivian leaders said this is the electric vehicle company’s first major renewable energy purchase and “a critical investment in Illinois — supporting homegrown jobs, economic development, tax revenues and clean energy in the Prairie State,” according to a statement from Apex.
“About a third of global greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, with nearly another third from electricity generation. We have a tremendous opportunity at Rivian to help tackle emissions beyond the tailpipe to support decarbonization of manufacturing and charging of electric vehicles,” said Andrew Peterman, Rivian’s director of renewable energy. “Long-term success for us means helping to accelerate the transition to carbon-free energy across the entire economy, not just within Rivian’s own footprint.”
Apex said this agreement supports Rivian’s “long-term vision of enabling high-impact renewable energy projects that reduce its carbon footprint while also benefiting customers, communities and the electrical grid.”
As part of its goals, Rivian has signed the Climate Pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
Apex is in the process of securing local permits and approvals for the 300 megawatt Goose Creek Wind Farm. The project is expected to begin operations in 2024.
Rivian has also partnered with Apex to install a wind turbine in the north loop of the plant’s test track, located on the eastern side of the Rivian campus, 100 Rivian Motorway.
The Normal Town Council approved Rivian’s amended site plan with a special use permit for the turbine in July.
