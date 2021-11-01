Rivian seeks market valuation of $54.6 billion

BLOOMINGTON — Rivian Automotive is targeting a valuation of as much as $54.6 billion in initial public offering next week,
according to a filing made Monday.
The
amended prospectus said the electric vehicle startup will have 135 million shares prices between $57 and $62.
Rivian is building the electric vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal.
The company also has a deal to develop electric vehicles for Amazon, which last week upped its investment in Rivian to 20%.
The ownership stake as of Sept. 30 had a value of $3.8 billion, compared to $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing made last week shows.
Ford Motor Co. has also invested in the company but removed a representative,
executive Alexandra English, from the board in October. Ford in September announced plans to invest $11.4 billion in developing electric vehicles and batteries.
Rivian is seeking to trade on the Nasdaq with ticker symbol "RIVN."
Photos: Tour through Rivian auto plant a study in state-of-the-art design
Erik Fields, vice-president of manufacturing at the Rivian automotive plant, describes how robots are used to manufacture the pickup truck behind safety enclosures, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Fields formerly worked for Nissan.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian Amazon Prime van is hooked up to a number of sensors on an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The former Mitsubishi plant has been refurbished into a state-of-the-art robotic assembly facility.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A gigantic hydraulic press stamps steel sheets into parts for Rivian vehicles that are then sent to the assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The press was present in the original Mitsubishi plant but has been upgraded to press a variety of parts and metals.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck begins life as a steel stamping that is stored before manufacture into the truck at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian Vice President of Manufacturing Erik Fields is shown in the Normal factory in September.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Robots do most of the dangerous work at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The former Mitsubishi plant has been refurbished into a state-of-the-art robotic assembly facility.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Community leaders view a robotic assembly area at the Rivian assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian Vice-President of Manufacturing Erik Fields talks from a tunnel as he describes how robots work above an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A giant robot welds parts on an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal mayor Chris Koos and other dignitaries stand in a tunnel under an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Safety passages allow access to potentially dangerous manufacturing processes at the plant.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck rests on a moving assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A variety of robots are put to work on an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Clean and bright would be the correct adjectives to display the manufacturing area at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The former Mitsubishi plant has been refurbished into a state-of-the-art robotic assembly facility.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A robot hovers over body parts at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
