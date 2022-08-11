Rivian reports $1.7 billion loss in second quarter

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. on Thursday reported a loss of $1.71 billion in its second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company, which has over 5,000 employees at its manufacturing operation in Normal, said it had a loss of $1.89 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.67 per share.

Rivian did report revenue of $364 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.7 million.

The news comes after Rivian last month announced it was reducing its workforce of roughly 14,000 people by 6%, part of a reorganization designed to focus on its top priorities. The layoffs included about 50 non-manufacturing employees in Normal, the company previously said.

CEO RJ Scaringe notified employees of the staffing cuts in a companywide letter July 27. He had acknowledged reports earlier in the month that the cuts were coming, saying the difficult decisions would be made to align the company with its strategic goals and not simply to reduce expenses.

"We will always be focused on growth," Scaringe said July 11, "however, Rivian is not immune to the current economic circumstances and we need to make sure we can grow sustainably."