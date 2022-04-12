Rivian R1T reaches top 8 coolest Illinois products in ongoing competition

The annual competition, which started with 400 entries this year, encourages residents to vote for the "coolest" product made in Illinois.
Rivian rolled out its long-anticipated R1T in September 2021 at its manufacturing facility in Normal. The pickup has a starting price of $67,500. The company said last week it had produced 2,553 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, and 3,568 since the start of production late last year.
The Irvine, California-based company bought the formerly shuttered Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal in 2017. It has spent millions outfitting the massive facility at 100 Rivian Motorway and employs over 5,000 people.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45-degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
This round pits Rivian's R1T against TexWalk Print Media, made by Jessup Manufacturing Company in McHenry. Voting will last through Sunday.
Voting takes place at
makersmadness.com. Contest winners will be announced April 27. The 2021 winner was Termico Traffic Signal Heater of Elk Grove Village with 300,000 votes.
Photos: Tour through Rivian auto plant a study in state-of-the-art design
Erik Fields, vice-president of manufacturing at the Rivian automotive plant, describes how robots are used to manufacture the pickup truck behind safety enclosures, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Fields formerly worked for Nissan.
A Rivian Amazon Prime van is hooked up to a number of sensors on an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The former Mitsubishi plant has been refurbished into a state-of-the-art robotic assembly facility.
A gigantic hydraulic press stamps steel sheets into parts for Rivian vehicles that are then sent to the assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The press was present in the original Mitsubishi plant but has been upgraded to press a variety of parts and metals.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck begins life as a steel stamping that is stored before manufacture into the truck at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Rivian Vice President of Manufacturing Erik Fields is shown in the Normal factory in September.
Robots do most of the dangerous work at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The former Mitsubishi plant has been refurbished into a state-of-the-art robotic assembly facility.
Community leaders view a robotic assembly area at the Rivian assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Rivian Vice-President of Manufacturing Erik Fields talks from a tunnel as he describes how robots work above an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A giant robot welds parts on an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Normal mayor Chris Koos and other dignitaries stand in a tunnel under an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Safety passages allow access to potentially dangerous manufacturing processes at the plant.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck rests on a moving assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A variety of robots are put to work on an assembly line at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Clean and bright would be the correct adjectives to display the manufacturing area at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The former Mitsubishi plant has been refurbished into a state-of-the-art robotic assembly facility.
A robot hovers over body parts at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
