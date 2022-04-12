 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rivian R1T reaches top 8 coolest Illinois products in ongoing competition

SPRINGFIELD — Rivian Automotive's R1T electric pickup has made it to the top eight in the Illinois Manufacturers' Association Makers Madness contest.

The annual competition, which started with 400 entries this year, encourages residents to vote for the "coolest" product made in Illinois. 

Rivian rolled out its long-anticipated R1T in September 2021 at its manufacturing facility in Normal. The pickup has a starting price of $67,500. The company said last week it had produced 2,553 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, and 3,568 since the start of production late last year. 

The Irvine, California-based company bought the formerly shuttered Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal in 2017. It has spent millions outfitting the massive facility at 100 Rivian Motorway and employs over 5,000 people.

Rivian R1T

A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45-degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

This round pits Rivian's R1T against TexWalk Print Media, made by Jessup Manufacturing Company in McHenry. Voting will last through Sunday. 

Voting takes place at makersmadness.com. Contest winners will be announced April 27. The 2021 winner was Termico Traffic Signal Heater of Elk Grove Village with 300,000 votes.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

