Rivian R1T reaches top 16 coolest Illinois products in ongoing competition

The Irvine, California-based company bought the formerly shuttered Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal in 2017. It has spent millions outfitting the massive facility at 100 Rivian Motorway and currently employs 5,075 people.
In March, the town of Normal issued a commercial permit to Milwaukee-based private commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse expansion at 301 W. Kerrick Road, which Rivian plans to lease space.
Round 16 of the Maker's Madness contest pits Rivian's R1T against JackPoint Jackstands, which are made in Batavia, Illinois. The round will last through April 10. Individuals can vote up to five times a day.
Other Central Illinois businesses and products that were featured in the Illinois Makers Madness contest are:
Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup
Beer Nuts' Bar Mix with Wasabi, Original Bar Mix and Original PEanuts
Ferrero Rocher Chocolates
Green Valley Manufacturing of Illinois' 70K Mold Transfer Cart
ADM's Bio-based FDME-Ultimate Plastic and Textured Vegetable Protein
Deco Manufacturing's Heavy Duty Euipment Anchors
Macon Resources' Illinois license plates
Voestalpine's Jump Frogs
Dynagraphic's rail car graphics
Mervis Industries' recycled metals
Mason manufacturing Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger.
A full list of businesses, products as well as voting can be accessed at makersmadness.com. Contest winners will be announced April 27. The 2021 winner was Termico Traffic Signal Heater of Elk Grove Village with 300,000 votes.
