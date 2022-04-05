Rivian R1T reaches top 16 coolest Illinois products in ongoing competition

The annual contest is an opportunity for people to vote for the "coolest" product made in Illinois. This year 400 products were featured when voting opened on April 3.

Rivian rolled out its long-anticipated R1T in September 2021 at its manufacturing facility in Normal. The pickup has a starting price of $67,500.

The Irvine, California-based company bought the formerly shuttered Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal in 2017. It has spent millions outfitting the massive facility at 100 Rivian Motorway and currently employs 5,075 people.

In March, the town of Normal issued a commercial permit to Milwaukee-based private commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse expansion at 301 W. Kerrick Road, which Rivian plans to lease space.

Round 16 of the Maker's Madness contest pits Rivian's R1T against JackPoint Jackstands, which are made in Batavia, Illinois. The round will last through April 10. Individuals can vote up to five times a day.

Other Central Illinois businesses and products that were featured in the Illinois Makers Madness contest are:

Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup

Beer Nuts' Bar Mix with Wasabi, Original Bar Mix and Original PEanuts

Ferrero Rocher Chocolates

Green Valley Manufacturing of Illinois' 70K Mold Transfer Cart

ADM's Bio-based FDME-Ultimate Plastic and Textured Vegetable Protein

Deco Manufacturing's Heavy Duty Euipment Anchors

Macon Resources' Illinois license plates

Voestalpine's Jump Frogs

Dynagraphic's rail car graphics

Mervis Industries' recycled metals

Mason manufacturing Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger.

A full list of businesses, products as well as voting can be accessed at makersmadness.com. Contest winners will be announced April 27. The 2021 winner was Termico Traffic Signal Heater of Elk Grove Village with 300,000 votes.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

