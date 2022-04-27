Rivian R1T named 'coolest thing made in Illinois'

The annual competition, which started with 400 entries this year, encourages residents to vote for the "coolest" product made in Illinois. Voters chose the winning product through a bracket-style competition.

The award was presented to Rivian by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said he "couldn't think of a more fitting winner."

"This company has really established itself as a national leader in its industry," Pritzker said. "It's really an honor to present this award to Rivian with all their innovation and leadership and commitment."

Rivian's R1T truck was one of four finalists in the competition, along with General Mills' Fruit by the Foot, the Orion Spacecraft Capsule's Aft Bulkhead, Barrel and Tunnel made by Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc., and Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings manufactured by Inprentus Precision Optics.

James Chen, Rivian's vice president of public policy, said the company is proud to call Illinois home.

"Rivian's mission, to keep the world adventurous forever, is based on the premise that technology, innovation, and collaboration can address our planet's greatest challenges while also providing 21st century jobs that support our community and all who live in and around the Bloomington-Normal area," Chen said.

Rivian rolled out its long-anticipated R1T in September 2021 at its manufacturing facility in Normal. The pickup has a starting price of $67,500. The company said last week it had produced 2,553 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, and 3,568 since the start of production late last year.

The Irvine, California-based company bought the formerly shuttered Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal in 2017. It has spent millions outfitting the massive facility at 100 Rivian Motorway and employs over 5,000 people.

