Rivian plant expanding again in Normal

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is expanding its manufacturing plant in north Normal, town officials say.

The Town of Normal issued a commercial permit last week to Walbridge River City Joint Venture, a Detroit-based contractor that will construct an addition at 100 N. Rivian Motorway valued at about $35.9 million.

“We're adding on to the west side of our manufacturing plant, growing our production and warehousing footprint by 650,000 square feet soon,” said Maura Freeman, plant communications coordinator for Rivian. “It's an exciting time in Normal, as we continue to grow and deliver vehicles all over the country.”

According to the permit documents, the addition will be new construction built similar to previous expansions at the plant with a single one-story building.

The permit was approved for the “core and shell” of the new building, and a separate application will be issued for the final architectural and mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering review.

This expansion comes as the company faces some backlash in Georgia, where Rivian plans to build a $5 billion battery and manufacturing center. Opponents of the plan criticized state officials Monday, questioning the potential environmental and other impacts of the build, during an oversight committee meeting in Monroe, a city about 45 miles east of Atlanta.

The electric vehicle company has begun working toward other expansions at the Normal facility this spring as well. Last month, Rivian said a 500,000-square-foot warehouse expansion was in the works about six miles east of the plant, at 301 W. Kerrick Road, that the company will lease from Phoenix Investors.

Additionally, on April 7 Normal issued a permit to general contractor P.J. Hoerr Inc. for $1,305,000 in remodeling throughout the Normal plant.

Rivian spokeswoman Miranda Jimenez told The Pantagraph the remodel will “enhance three employee rest areas at the plant, a team room and two satellite cafes.”

The Rivian plant has added 254 employees so far in April, with a total of 5,329 people now working at the Normal facility, Freeman said.

At the end of the first quarter, the company reported it had produced 2,553 vehicles in Normal and delivered 1,227 vehicles in the first three months of 2022. In total, 3,568 vehicles have been made since production began.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.