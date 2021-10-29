Rivian plans largest expansion at Normal plant since its acquisition

NORMAL — Rivian is looking to grow its facility with the largest expansion the site has seen since the electric vehicle company acquired the Normal property in 2017.

In this third amendment to Rivian’s site plan, a 623,000-square-foot addition is proposed on the plant’s west side, bringing the facility's total size to about 3.9 million square feet.

“Rivian’s focus on continued vertical integration requires more production space inside the plant. This expansion is a planned increase of our footprint in Normal as we continue to invest in the facility and ramp our production,” spokesman Zach Dietmeier said.

The company started rolling out its inaugural R1T pickup last month after spending months expanding the former Mitsubishi automobile plant on the far west side of Normal.

Town Planner Mercy Davison said the town expects this extension of production space to be “an expansion of what they’re doing already,” with no change to the zoning district.

The Normal Planning Commission will consider the proposal Nov. 4, giving the community the opportunity to keep updated on this significant expansion within Rivian’s site, Davison said.

The Town Council is expected to consider the amended plan at the Nov. 15 meeting.

The proposed addition also would remove 218 parking spaces, add wall-mounted lighting to the new perimeter and add signage.

According to Planning Commission documents, “Continued development of the Rivian site is in line with the Comprehensive Plan goals of promoting infill and economic development.”

The Town Council approved an amendment to the Irvine, California-based company's site plan in May, allowing Rivian to construct two new buildings that would bring the facility to approximately 2,175,115 square feet in total, an outbound vehicle charging canopy north of the facility and a new entrance on College Avenue.

A July 2020 amendment totaled 576,000 square feet in additions.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.