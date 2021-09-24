Rivian planning $4.6 million service center near Detroit

BLOOMINGTON — Rivian is opening a $4.6 million service support operations facility in suburban Detroit for vehicle owners.

The California-based company, which built out the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal for manufacturing its electric vehicles, is planning the project in Plymouth Charter Township, where it already has operations.

The state of Michigan is awarding a $750,000 grant for the development. The Michigan governor's office in a statement said 100 jobs will be created.

"This center provides a base of service to our Rivian owners. This team will be the most all-around knowledgeable and most highly-trained group on Rivian vehicles," said Rivian Roadside and Service Support Operations Senior Manager Tracy Stevens, in a statement. "The program includes six weeks of in-depth training for our service support advisors, and we will add about 15 new hires every other month throughout 2022 to ensure coverage as production ramps up. Our expansion in Plymouth is part of a long-term strategy that will allow access to the talented workforce Michigan offers."

The inaugural all-electric pickup truck, the R1T, rolled off the Normal assembly line this month.

The startup, which has financial backing from Ford and Amazon, filed for an initial public offering seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported.

Rivian also has a research and development center in Dearborn near Detroit.

