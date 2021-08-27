Rivian files for initial public offering

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive Inc. stock could be going public as early as Thanksgiving, reports have indicated.

The electric vehicle company with big-name private investors such as Amazon, Ford and T. Rowe Price announced Friday that is has filed confidential paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

The size and price range for the proposed offering "have yet to be determined," according to company spokesmen, but sources indicate the electric vehicle company is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Rivian has raised about $10.5 billion in private investments since 2019 and is expected to roll out its first line of fully battery-electric trucks this fall, with starting prices at $67,500. The company also has a deal with Amazon to make 100,000 delivery trucks.

But, the company has faced multiple delays due to global supply chain disruptions and a shortage of semiconductor chips amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivian has invested millions into building out its massive production facility in west Normal, which is purchased for $16 million from a liquidation firm in January 2017. Employment at the plant has rapidly increased in the last eight months to more than 2,400 people.

The company has continued to gobble up surrounding parcels for future expansion, and is now planning to invest $5 billion in a second manufacturing plant.

Rivian's presence has garnered national attention as state and federal leaders have begun focusing on clean energy and investing in electric vehicle manufacturing.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Samsung is in talks about building a battery manufacturing plant in Normal.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

