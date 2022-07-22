Rivian CEO: Layoffs won't affect Normal plant

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive CEO RJ Scaringe offered more reassurance this week that potential workforce reductions at the company won't affect operations in Normal.

In an interview Thursday with WMBD-TV, Scaringe said the company's manufacturing operations continue to grow, and the company is hiring workers for those positions.

"We've tried to be very clear on, any changes we make structurally regarding the business won't be affecting the plant," he said.

"So no one is about to lose their job in Normal?" the interviewer asked.

"No, the plant in Normal is a very important focus for us to continue ramping," Scaringe said.

Previously, the company had said that staff reductions would focus on non-manufacturing roles, but declined to say where those cuts would be located and whether any affected positions were based in Normal.

The company's operations in Normal are generally focused on manufacturing and have included extensive facility expansion efforts.

Spokespersons for Rivian declined on Thursday and Friday to elaborate on Scaringe's remarks on the record, instead referring repeatedly to a letter Scaringe sent employees earlier this month.

Scaringe sent the letter after Bloomberg first reported July 11, citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter," that Rivian was considering cuts focused on non-manufacturing roles. Reports indicated the reductions could affect 5% of the company's 14,000 employees.

Later that night, Scaringe confirmed to employees that the company was considering cuts. He said decisions would be made to align the workforce with strategic goals, rather than simply as a mechanism to reduce expenses.

"We will always be focused on growth," he said, "however, Rivian is not immune to the current economic circumstances and we need to make sure we can grow sustainably."