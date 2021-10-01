Rivian Automotive files to go public

The 371-page filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lists the offering at $100 million.

The California-based electric maker startup was created in 2009 and has more than $10 billion from investors like Amazon and Ford.

In 2017, it purchased the 600-acre former Mitsubishi auto plant in Normal for production. Rivian launched the R1T pickup in September and plans to have a sport-utility model ready by December, after delays because of a global shortage of computer chips and the pandemic.

The filing lists a net loss of $994 million for the first six months of 2021 and $1 billion for 2020. Orders total about 48,390 from North America.

“We are a development stage company and have not generated material revenue to date,” the company says in the document.

Rivian is among several automakers developing electric vehicles to meet projected demand. President Joe Biden in August set the goal of having 50% of vehicles sold domestically be battery, hybrid or fuel cell. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has also said Illinoisans should aim to have 1 million electric vehicles on roads by 2030.

Pritzker in a tweet last month said: "We're aggressively working to build Illinois into the electric vehicle capital of the Midwest — and potentially the nation."

The filing on Friday says the company "may need to manufacture our vehicles in increasingly higher volumes than our present production capabilities at our manufacturing facility in Normal," which has an estimated production capacity of 150,000 units annually. A total of 2,500 work there.

"We believe that we will be able to increase the annual production capacity of the Normal factory up to 200,000 vehicles by 2023 as we introduce additional R1 platform variants and expand the facility. Over the next couple of years, we expect to establish additional domestic production capacity in order to support our product development roadmap and fulfill future anticipated demand," the filing says.

The document also says: "Following the commencement of initial production, we expect to ramp vehicle production for our launch products at our Normal factory and plan to expand our manufacturing footprint in Normal, Illinois, as well as build additional domestic and international factories to support future growth."

The company would trade under the "RIVN" ticker symbol if approved, according to the filing.

Rivian is also developing electric delivery vehicles for Amazon.

The Pritzker administration this week also announced that Illinois has entered into a pact with other Midwestern states to build electric vehicle infrastructure to support growth.

