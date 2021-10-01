Rivian Automotive files to go public

The California-based electric maker startup was created in 2009 and has more than $10 billion from investors like Amazon and Ford.
In 2017, it purchased the 600-acre former Mitsubishi auto plant in Normal for production. Rivian launched the R1T pickup in September and plans to have a sport-utility model ready by December, after delays because of a global shortage of computer chips and the pandemic.
The filing lists a net loss of $994 million for the first six months of 2021 and $1 billion for 2020. Orders total about 48,390 from North America.
“We are a development stage company and have not generated material revenue to date,” the company says in the document.
Rivian is among several automakers developing electric vehicles to meet projected demand. President Joe Biden in August set the goal of having 50% of vehicles sold domestically be battery, hybrid or fuel cell. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has also said Illinoisans should aim to have 1 million electric vehicles on roads by 2030.
Pritzker in a tweet last month said: "We're aggressively working to build Illinois into the electric vehicle capital of the Midwest — and potentially the nation."
The filing on Friday says the company "may need to manufacture our vehicles in increasingly higher volumes than our present production capabilities at our manufacturing facility in Normal," which has an estimated production capacity of 150,000 units annually. A total of 2,500 work there.
"We believe that we will be able to increase the annual production capacity of the Normal factory up to 200,000 vehicles by 2023 as we introduce additional R1 platform variants and expand the facility. Over the next couple of years, we expect to establish additional domestic production capacity in order to support our product development roadmap and fulfill future anticipated demand," the filing says.
The document also says: "Following the commencement of initial production, we expect to ramp vehicle production for our launch products at our Normal factory and plan to expand our manufacturing footprint in Normal, Illinois, as well as build additional domestic and international factories to support future growth."
The company would trade under the "RIVN" ticker symbol if approved, according to the filing.
Rivian is also developing electric delivery vehicles for Amazon.
The Pritzker administration this week also announced that Illinois has entered into a pact with other Midwestern states to build electric vehicle infrastructure to support growth.
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
Rivian Automotive Inc.'s all-electric pickup truck the R1T is set for launch at its Normal assembly plant.
