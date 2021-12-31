Retiring Bloomington used car dealer looks back on 22 years of sales

BLOOMINGTON — In 22 years of selling used cars at a busy Bloomington intersection, Pete Hettinger has learned some people fall into a “funny category.”

A customer at his Custom Auto Sales business, 711 E. Washington St., may not want to buy a brown or green car, he said.

Instead, Hettinger will call their paint jobs “mocha” or “jadestone metallic,” and he says buyers might be OK with purchasing that vehicle as their next set of wheels.

Simply put, people keep driving their older cars if they can’t buy a new one. He also noted cars continue to wear and tear by the day — or get wrecked.

Add in the carnage sowed by early-December tornadoes in Kentucky, Tennessee and southern Illinois, plus storms and floods from earlier this year, he projects demand for autos to stay elevated for at least the next two years.

Hettinger also said shortages for 3- and 4-year old cars will exist in 2024-25, because fewer cars were built this year and last.

It’s a market that’s unimaginable to him.

Hettinger asked: “Who could have seen a pandemic?”

Bleak standards

Having worked in auto sales since 1982, Hettinger said he’s always liked cars — but they’re not as fun anymore.

He recalled how cars used to come with colorful interiors, two-tone exterior paints, and individualized customization.

“Now, I have difficulty telling one model from another,” he said.

He points to federal standards as the culprit, like height of headlights, or the slope of a hood being limited in case pedestrians get hit.

He finds some new models appealing, like the recent Tahoes or Grand Cherokees.

Some of the most memorable classics that have rolled onto his lot include a 1968 Volkswagen Beetle, a 1976 Oldsmobile Tornado and a 1936 Plymouth.

He's also seen used cars looking like the inside of a dumpster. Others are so unfit to be driven, he wants them towed to the junkyard.

"Some people trade cars I cannot believe are still on the road," Hettinger said.

Reverting tech

Hettinger said most people embraced new features like remote start and touchpad screens as they were introduced.

“But, with anything new comes problems,” he noted. Like how a $3 battery that fails in a key fob will run a $250 to $400 replacement charge.

He saved an Automotive News article that says General Motors won’t have heated seats working in several 2022 models. The hardware is there, but not the chips to make them work.

Hettinger sees himself as a traditionalist, and he doesn't care for electric vehicles, which he says are expensive.

What does he drive? A 2005 Buick Park Avenue he bought last year with 17,000 miles from a 90-year-old man.

“No electronic nightmares.”

Customer connections

One thing that’s amazed Hettinger is how many cars he’s sold by advertising in The Pantagraph’s classified section.

“Everybody says print is dead,” he said, “and I got so many calls and sold cars out of the classified ads.”

He’s also relied on word of mouth.

“Mostly after 22 years, it’s regular customers, repeats and referrals,” he said.

He's sourced his cars from dealer auctions, private purchases or trades.

Another lesson Hettinger learned running a small business is many of his buyers are "tired of hassles" at the big dealerships.

“They like dealing with somebody one-on-one,” he said.

One long-time customer who can attest his service is Bloomington’s Jack Kohl. He said Hettinger is, “honest, fair and a great guy.”

In his time, Kohl has bought at least 20 cars from the shop, according to the used car dealer. That includes a 2012 Honda Civic he got in in perfect condition and 2017 Ford Escape, both still on the road.

“I've had many people thank me for a car they bought from me that they were very happy with,” Hettinger said.

Trading Buicks for tractors

With his shop the rearview mirror, Hettinger will start knocking out a long to-do list on his 12-acre farm in Eureka. He said his parents are still alive and active, and his dad does most of the farming.

“He wants to show me how me how everything operates, because he knows that soon to be 89, he won’t be around forever,” Hettinger said.

“And I need to learn it,” he continued, adding he can barely handle a screwdriver.

He said the property has been contracted to sell to a new, younger owner who also plans to sell secondhand cars.

“He’ll bring a modern slant to used car sales,” he said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.