Restaurant of the Week: The Original Pinsaria, 'an authentic Italian experience'

Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.
BLOOMINGTON — The Original Pinsaria, 211 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 5, Bloomington, is this week's pick for restaurant of the week.
Simone Stefanucci is the chief operation officer and co-owner of the restaurant, which opened in November 2020. Stefanucci was born and raised in Rome and moved to the U.S. in November 2019 with his wife Letizia.
"I believe eating at The Original Pinsaria our guests have an authentic Italian experience," Stefanucci said. "Our recipes come from our Italian mothers and grandmothers. We make our organic pasta daily at the restaurant along with our sauces. All of our ingredients are prime ingredients imported from Italy; we spent months to find the perfect combination of flavors to guarantee a real Italian experience."
Stefanucci previously worked with the Italian government in green energy and Letizia was a dental assistant. They were looking for a change and found a Pinsa class that they attended every day for months. They eventually quit their jobs and opened a Pinsa place in Locarno, Switzerland, and then another in Palma De Mallorca, Spain.
The couple ultimately decided to bring their Pinsa to the U.S. and held several tastings in New York, Louisville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Las Vegas and back to Illinois, in Morton.
"This was extremely important to for us to understand the U.S. market," Steffanucci said. "When we felt ready, we decided to open our first restaurant in Bloomington. My business partner Gino Vaccaro had lived there for many years, the community is amazing and Bloomington has won several awards for being the perfect town to start a restaurant chain."
"Pinsa" comes from the Latin word "Pinsere," which means "push by hand," and comes from the ancient Roman Empire. The dough is made with non-GMO wheat, soy and rice flours. The dough is fermented for 72 hours, compared to three hours for a normal pizza, and there is 80 to 90% water in the dough, which makes it more digestible, with fewer calories and fat than a typical pizza.
The Original Pinsaria's pizza crust has won several World Pizza Championships over the years.
"My favorite part about the Pinsaria is the joy and happiness we have doing what we love," Steffanucci said.
The Pinsaria's most popular pizzas are the Brutus and the Gladiator. The Brutus is No. 5 on the menu and is a meat lover's pizza with sausage, soppressata and pancetta, and just so happens to be my personal favorite. The Gladiator is No. 7 on the menu with pancetta, pecorino romano and honey. The restaurant also offers build-your-own and customization options for their pizzas, pastas and salads.
"We have been profitable and successful since day one and we feel blessed for that, and we want to thank the community for trusting us," Stefanucci said. "I'm thankful for this opportunity to share our story and restaurant with your readers."
The Original Pinsaria is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
