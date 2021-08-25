Restaurant of the Week: Pizza Payaa

Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email Olivia Jacobs at ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

The restaurant at 4 Currency Drive in Bloomington was created and is owned by Adam Elpayaa, who co-owns Windy City Wieners in downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal with Steve Marifjeren. Pizza Payaa opened in December, but started marketing by giving away free pizzas in March 2020.

"It's a style and quality of pizza they can't get anywhere else," Elpayaa said. "We keep classics on our weekly menu and rotate exciting new specials every few weeks to give customers a variety of different toppings and flavor profiles."

Elpayaa grew up in Chicago, but was inspired to create the pizza after taking a trip to New York. He chatted with multiple pizza chefs and after several years of testing, he finally had a recipe that he wanted to share. He had a restaurant lease ready to go, but a leak sprang which caused delays, and then COVID hit.

Pizza Payaa eventually found its home after Mass VR, a local Virtual Reality business sampled the pizza and asked Payaa to partner up and use their kitchen. COVID caused that business to shut down, but gave Payaa and the former VR business owner an opportunity to work together and open a business in the middle of a pandemic.

"Our dough takes three days to make and our customers consistently tell us that our crust is the best they've ever had," Elpayaa said. "We use the highest quality ingredients available and source them locally from restaurants and farms when we can. We consistently have specials that are unique to Pizza Payaa and we have a new one coming next week."

The Honey Badger pizza with pepperoni, sausage, hot honey and basil is the most popular, as well as the specials. This week's specials were the Hot Hawaiian with Canadian bacon, roasted pineapple, house pickled jalapenos and the Truffle Double Mushroom pizza with white garlic sauce.

Pizza Payaa has several gluten-free pizza options as well, including three cheese with basil, pepperoni-the good kind, three cheese with white garlic and the special payaa of the week. They mix their gluten-free dough with a special flour from Italy. They also have rotating specials of vegetarian pizzas and two types of cheese pizza, one red and one white garlic.

"I love seeing the smiles on customers' faces when they come back week after week and say it's the best thing they've ever eaten," Elpayaa said. "It's very hectic, but very rewarding owning three local restaurants."

Pizza Payaa is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Fridays. They will expand hours in the fall.

"I'm passionate about food and bringing people joy. I'm very lucky that I get to do something I love every day," Elpayaa said. "I am beyond grateful to serve Bloomington-Normal and I look forward to the years to come. Pizza is our love language."

