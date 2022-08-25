Residential development planned for former ISU Shelbourne Apartments

NORMAL — More than a year after Illinois State University declared its Shelbourne Apartments surplus property, the school has sold the real estate. The buyers plan to rehabilitate it into a residential development.

The sale to 300 Spot Holdings LLC was finalized last week, said university spokesman Eric Jome. The sale price was $1,082,500 and followed a period of negotiation with the purchasers.

300 Spot is a joint project of Mike Mapes and D.J. Powell. While the two have both been involved in real estate separately, this is their first time working together, after meeting through a real estate investment group.

“We said, ‘Let’s put in an offer for the complex,’” Powell said.

He is an ISU alumnus and said that connection plus the sense of a need for housing in the community helped prompt the decision to make the bid. Bids were due last October.

“This is one way to give back,” he said.

The apartments were declared surplus property by the ISU Board of Trustees in July 2021. It had closed the apartments, located on the northeast corner of Linden and Shelbourne, in the fall of 2017, Pantagraph archives say. The buildings are around 50 years old.

The parcel is around 26 acres, including a single-family residence on the southwest corner, and will need to be rezoned, Mapes said.

The apartments had been used to house graduate students and students with families, Jome said.

“The university had decommissioned these a number of years back; the maintenance on it just wasn’t feasible anymore,” he said.

He said the university is glad to have sold the property, and to have the additional funds coming in.

Under Public Act 101-0213, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in August 2019, when public universities sell or lease surplus real estate, the proceeds must go toward deferred maintenance or emergency repairs.

Jome said the university planned to split the proceeds between deferred maintenance on housing specifically and on general deferred maintenance around the university.

The university is also looking to build a new residence hall to replace the former South Campus buildings. The new hall would mostly be used to accommodate freshmen and sophomores, officials have said.

The Shelbourne property has 100 existing apartments, Mapes said. That includes 50 one-bedroom and 50 two-bedroom units. The developers plan to focus on the apartments first and then develop some of the green space around the property into duplexes and possibly an assisted living facility.

They estimate it will take 18 to 24 months from when they get approval from the town to when the apartments will be ready, and a total of three to five years for the entire development. That could vary, though, given material availability and other factors, Mapes said.

Along with the residential units, they hope to keep some of the green space that exists, as well as on-site facilities like laundry. They do not have a particular market of residents in mind, but given it is two miles from ISU’s campus, do not anticipate it will appeal much to students.

They have a good feeling there will be demand for the units, Mapes said.