Residential development planned for former ISU Shelbourne Apartments

NORMAL — More than a year after Illinois State University declared its Shelbourne Apartments surplus property, the school has sold the real estate. The buyers plan to rehabilitate it into a residential development.
The sale to 300 Spot Holdings LLC was finalized last week, said university spokesman Eric Jome. The sale price was $1,082,500 and followed a period of negotiation with the purchasers.
300 Spot is a joint project of Mike Mapes and D.J. Powell. While the two have both been involved in real estate separately, this is their first time working together, after meeting through a real estate investment group.
“We said, ‘Let’s put in an offer for the complex,’” Powell said.
He is an ISU alumnus and said that connection plus the sense of a need for housing in the community helped prompt the decision to make the bid. Bids were due last October.
“This is one way to give back,” he said.
The apartments were declared surplus property by the ISU Board of Trustees in July 2021. It had closed the apartments, located on the northeast corner of Linden and Shelbourne, in the fall of 2017, Pantagraph archives say. The buildings are around 50 years old.
The parcel is around 26 acres, including a single-family residence on the southwest corner, and will need to be rezoned, Mapes said.
The apartments had been used to house graduate students and students with families, Jome said.
“The university had decommissioned these a number of years back; the maintenance on it just wasn’t feasible anymore,” he said.
He said the university is glad to have sold the property, and to have the additional funds coming in.
Under Public Act 101-0213, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in August 2019, when public universities sell or lease surplus real estate, the proceeds must go toward deferred maintenance or emergency repairs.
Jome said the university planned to split the proceeds between deferred maintenance on housing specifically and on general deferred maintenance around the university.
The university is also looking to build a new residence hall to replace the former South Campus buildings. The new hall would mostly be used to accommodate freshmen and sophomores, officials have said.
The Shelbourne property has 100 existing apartments, Mapes said. That includes 50 one-bedroom and 50 two-bedroom units. The developers plan to focus on the apartments first and then develop some of the green space around the property into duplexes and possibly an assisted living facility.
They estimate it will take 18 to 24 months from when they get approval from the town to when the apartments will be ready, and a total of three to five years for the entire development. That could vary, though, given material availability and other factors, Mapes said.
Along with the residential units, they hope to keep some of the green space that exists, as well as on-site facilities like laundry. They do not have a particular market of residents in mind, but given it is two miles from ISU’s campus, do not anticipate it will appeal much to students.
They have a good feeling there will be demand for the units, Mapes said.
“We already have people that are (reaching out) interested in renting from us,” he said.
Central Illinois home listings for people who need a lot of living space
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $465,000
Gorgeous house with beautiful brick front elevation built on a large lot on the golf course in Fox Creek subdivision features a beautiful open floor plan with 9' ceiling on the main floor. Hardwood floors in the two story foyer, in formal living room with built-ins, in formal dining room and in the large gourmet eat-in kitchen open to the Family room with fireplace, bay bump out window and built in bookcases. Spacious kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, double oven, cook top stove, a large island and more. Gorgeous Master bedroom with the view of the golf course has cathedral ceiling and 2 walk-in closets. Master bath features dual sinks and walk-in shower. Finished basement with 9' ceiling and daylight windows features a large family room with 2nd fireplace, the 5th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom and surround sound throughout. Trex deck, patio, hot tub and firepit to enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful sunset in the large fenced backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $377,500
Immaculate home in Garling Heights on almost quarter of an acre lot, featuring beautiful lake views with no backyard neighbors!! Two-story entry, with 9' ceilings throughout 1st floor and double/split staircase. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and granite countertops that opens to family room with pass through wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Incredible master bedroom suite with office separated by french doors, a sitting area overlooking the lake, walk-in closet, dual vanity, whirlpool tub, and walk-in shower. An oversized garage like none other!! This ceramic tiled space can accommodate 4 cars, has double rear doors, a walk up, floored, well-lit attic, workshop area, is well insulated and has 2 car lifts that are negotiable. Large, finished basement with built in entertainment features and full bath. Fenced yard with mature, well-maintained trees and landscaping. You will love this neighborhood with a location convenient to everything, and no through traffic.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $374,400
Grab your tools and bring this custom home back to life. Home has suffered some water damage and needs some work. Priced well below assessed value.All offers submit thru www.spsreo. com
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $875,000
Enjoy beautiful sunsets, entertaining and resort-style relaxing on a nearly half-acre treed/private lot. Expansive, lots of updates 5 BR/4.5 Bath home on Hawthorne II Lake featuring large rooms, detailed trim work throughout, and dual private offices. Main floor hearth room offers a wet bar and fireplace adjoining the kitchen with Quartz countertops and island seating for main floor entertainment. Large dining with built in buffet and private office on main floor. Over 700 sq. ft. composite deck overlooks the lake. Upstairs 4 spacious bedrooms with high ceilings and 3 full baths. Enjoy multiple views of the lake throughout the home including from the large master shower! Walk-out basement with 3rd gas fireplace, 5th bedroom, second private office/exercise room, and large toy/game closet. Large sunroom leads to the backyard pool with over 2000 sq ft of extensive concrete, block/granite bar with a grill on a natural gas line. The saltwater pool is 33' fiberglass with automatic cover, heater and variable speed pump. Agent interest
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $372,500
Great opportunity. Become only the second owner of this quality, custom-built all brick two-story home in the Fleetwood Subdivision. The first floor offers a grand living room with fireplace, den with custom walnut paneling harvested from walnut trees originally on the properties, dining room with crown moulding trim, kitchen and dinette. The highlight of the first floor is the show-stopping massive sunroom (13 by 44) with large windows and a sunny southern exposure. This will be the GO TO room for all special events (birthday's and wedding receptions). This area is serviced by separate HVAC system. The second floor includes four oversized bedrooms including 3/4 primary bath suite and an additional full bath servicing the other three bedrooms. The space continues a fully finished basement completes this house. The basement includes a 2nd kitchen, dinette and family room with fireplace, bathroom and flex room. The house is situated on large rectangle lot with irrigation system and fenced backyard. Full size patio adjacent to sunroom. 2nd floor bedrooms have oak hardwood flooring under carpet Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade and call Fleetwood your next home.
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $365,000
Country-like privacy at the edge of town sitting on 5+ rolling park-like acres filled with established perennials, berry bushes, fruit trees, wooded hiking trails & a creek. This is truly one of the most beautiful lots in McLean County less than 10 minutes from Bloomington. This 3 bedroom home has unique welcoming charm with first & second floor master bedrooms. Upstairs master has a balcony overlooking the great-room with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the views from every room in the house. Full unfinished basement provides possibility to finish or use for storage including a deep sink, washer/dryer hookups & possible indoor pool. The home has an oversized attached 2-car garage with storage/garden shed on the property also. Country living with city sewer, water & trash.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $325,000
Well-built quality shows throughout this ONE-OWNER, ALL-brick ranch home in the Hedgewood subdivision that sits on over 1/4 of an acre. This home features timeless amenities such as front porch area, w/ dual entry into the garage, deck off of master, a screened in porch, 2 fireplaces, and your own solarium!!! This home has ample storage available! Home is great for entertaining with great yard size, updated kitchen, family rec room downstairs featuring a wet-bar where *NEW* refrigerator will stay with stools. The mudroom off the garage features laundry and additional storage. Garage is great size (24x23 w/ 7ft clearance). Updates include: *NEW* 2020 sump pumps installed, 2019 exterior deck stained, *NEW* 2017 carpet installed throughout home, *NEW* 2016 furnace installed, *NEW* 2014 water heater installed, *NEW* 2013 custom granite countertops throughout the home, *NEW* master bathroom 2013 remodeled w/ heated floor, *NEW* kitchen remodel w/ Amish cabinets and Bosch stainless-steel appliances, *NEW* 2009 Marvin Windows installed on main level and basement (solarium windows original double pain), *NEW* 6 inch seamless gutters w/ screens installed, *NEW* 2008 Armana A/C installed, *NEW* 2008 Guardian Automatic Standby Generator 16KW professionally installed, and *NEW* 2004 30 year CertainTeed architectural shingle roof professionally installed. ALL kitchen appliances stay! Patio furniture, dining room table set and pool table negotiable! Unit 5 schools! North Point Elementary! Close to in-town area amenities and constitution trail. Come make this your new home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $674,000
This little slice of paradise just got better! You'll love the exterior make over of this freshly painted charming New England cottage, which includes new deck railings and deck finish. Nestled on this gorgeous 1.8 acre wooded lot with panoramic views in every direction, you would never dream you are just minutes from Bloomington. Generous eat-in kitchen features hickory cabinets, granite countertops, wood burning fireplace and a breathtaking view overlooking a private lake. Stunning two story great room, with 100 year old barn siding milled into flooring, second fireplace and french doors opening onto an elevated screen porch. Huge finished basement with family room, custom "boat" bar and third woodburning fireplace. The perfect home for the discerning buyer looking for a one of a kind retreat! Tri-Valley School District.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $600,000
Beautiful, well-maintained Ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Royal Links neighborhood. Updates throughout include new paint, carpet on main floor, quartz counters, backsplash, light fixtures, and much more! The unique floorplan offers plenty of space for entertaining while also maintaining a private retreat for the owner. Elegant touches include 14ft ceilings in areas of the home, a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the great room, plantation shutters, custom cabinetry & closet system, a tiled shower, and 4 zone Sonos sound system including on the covered deck. Live and entertain in the HUGE finished basement with a wet bar, custom wine racks and bar seating area, along with tons of space for a theatre and pool table. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath in basement as well as tons of unfinished storage space. Professionally landscaped yard includes a covered deck as well as lower patio with seating walls.
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $519,900
Looking for a beautiful home that checks off all your family's boxes? Look no further than this stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home featuring a 3 car garage! This one is priced to move! Sitting on 1/3 acre lot with Lake views right across the street. Great for privacy with all the in-town living feels and no backyard neighbors. This first floor of this home features an oversized Master En Suite with Jack N Jill sinks, jacuzzi tub, stand alone shower, and walk in closet! You'll find an open living space with gorgeous hardwood floors featuring a gas fireplace, separate formal dining room, office, and plenty of natural light. The open kitchen features quartz countertops, slow close cabinetry, a seperate eat-in area, and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings are throughout the first floor giving the main floor a nice open feel including a ton of beautiful built-ins and upgraded trim. Main level laundry, half bath, and oversized 3 car garage, and with central house vacuum are featured right off the kitchen space. The upper floor features two full bathrooms and 4 bedrooms. The lower level features another HUGE open living space perfect for your movie nights and family gatherings, wet bar for your cocktails, with 3 additional egress windows if you wanted to add additional bedrooms. You'll also find a full bathroom in the basement with a separate unfinished space perfect for your storage needs. A kid friendly neighborhood with tons of activities in the summer including food trucks/events by the pond and within walking distance to both Grove Elementary and Normal Community High School. All within minutes of the Bloomington airport, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and only a half mile from Normal Community High School! Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $425,000
Built in 1897 & the Winner of the 2001 Old House Society Historical Home Award! Character, Charm & Quality radiate in every sq ft of this 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath gem! Located in Bloomington's coveted Elmo neighborhood across from Bloomington Country Club on a HUGE fenced lot! Stunning outdoor living area- an entertainer's dream with a gorgeous enclosed courtyard that flows from the sprawling front porch and offers a deck with pergola, patio and even a natural gas line run for a grill! The yard is an oasis with lush professional landscaping, plenty of green space and a beautiful koi pond with granite water spill bowls! The home itself, as noted, is award winning... and rightfully so! With beamed ceilings, french doors, refinished hardwood floors, period millwork, double pane windows, built-ins GALORE and all the charm and character one would hope to find in a home of this magnitude! The Chef's Kitchen is spacious and offers a built-in booth with custom table, Corian counters, Prairie Woodwork Amish Hickory cabinets with all the bells and whistles (pull-out shelving, cutting boards, a HUGE pantry cabinet & more)! The kitchen also has glass backsplash, tile flooring, a cabinet faced sub-zero fridge, two dishwashers, two ovens, a desk & a gas range cooktop. The main level is also home to the Front Family Room with a lovely working fireplace, a Living Room with a so many windows that it feels like a sunroom, a Formal Dining with a built in wood hutch and a sunken Den with a soaring ceiling and a fireplace flanked by built-in shelving. Dual staircases lead to the second floor, which is home to 4 bedrooms and a full bath with a jetted tub. The THIRD floor is the amazing Master Suite featuring a full bath with tiled shower and skylight, dual walk-in closets and window seats! Oversized 2-car garage and brick driveway with room for 3 cars. SOME of the many recent updates include: Roof 2018. 3rd Floor Bath Remodel 2019. Deck & Courtyard Remodel & Fence 2020. 3rd Floor Bathroom Remodel 2019. A must see home in a PRIME LOCATION that is priced to sell!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,075,000
One of a Kind, all brick, 5 bedroom walk-out ranch on private cul-de-sac backing to the LAKE! 7 Windsong Way has every unique and special amenity on any Dream Home list. NO detail was overlooked.... coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, custom built-in bookcases & nooks, french doors, arched entryways, a dedicated dining room with a butlers pantry, a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances and Subzero fridge and beautiful, huge windows allowing for tons of natural light & breathtaking views. A gorgeous library offers arched built-in bookcases, glass french doors & a charming gas fireplace. All five bedrooms are generously sized & each offer an ensuite bath. Unbelievable finished Walk-Out lower level showcases an enormous, bright family room with beamed ceiling, fireplace, game area with walls of built-in bookcases & an extensive kitchenette! If a mini bar is less your style...walk on over to the AMAZING climate-controlled wine cellar! Better yet...the state of the art theatre room like no other...which boasts tiered rows of leather comfort seating facing a huge theater screen atop an actual stage! It's heavily insulated for sound, has updated technology, new amp & all new carpeting. Last but not least, a spacious flex room featuring built-in cabinets with glass doors, handscraped hardwood floors, accent lighting, beamed ceiling & double accordion doors leading to the stone patio. A little secret in this room...there is a tv behind the framed art on the wall! The truly one of a kind, private backyard is an entertainer's dream complete with a chef's kitchen with stone woodfired pizza oven, Lynx appliances including huge grill, fridge, a warmer, stone top bar & a built-in outdoor fireplace. The professionally landscaped yard is fully fenced with multi-tiered patios & decks & overlooks the lake. There are TWO awesome fountains...one in the front of the home & another in back which hardscapes into your very own stream! A PRIVATE secluded sports court with basketball hoop is also a big hit! Oversized, heated 3-car garage with new Rivian EV outlet charger, storage cabinetry & professionally finished flooring! Upgraded smart technology throughout home including new software & Control4 smart monitors for smart lighting, sound, music, security & theatre. New central vac equipment. Irrigation system. Whole house water filter.
3 Bedroom Home in Wapella - $795,000
Welcome home to your Country Oasis! This ranch home has it all, including a 20' x 40' heated pool with CoverStar Automatic Safety cover, Stocked pond with fishing deck; full-house Generac generator. The 120 X 60 Outbuilding has full concrete floor, water softener, bathroom and the front half is heated & insulated. The kitchen features floor to ceiling custom cabinets, stone backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Solid, hand scraped hickory floors throughout the kitchen, family and dining room with a beautiful stone wood burning fireplace rounds out the living area. The master bedroom walks out to the covered deck and boasts a large en suite. The gorgeous master bath is pure luxury, featuring a walk in shower with dual shower heads, bench seat and heated floors. This tranquil property has no close neighbors for ultimate privacy and relaxation! Let this home make your dreams come true!