breaking top story

Reports: Rivian to build plant in Georgia

Listing Day

A Rivian pickup is shown in Times Square in Manhattan in November. 

 PROVIDED BY RIVIAN

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomberg on Friday reported that Rivian Automotive plans to build an assembly and battery plant in Georgia. It would be the second factory for the electric vehicle maker, after the facility in west Normal.

The news agency quoted "people familiar with the matter" and that some said an agreement hasn't been signed yet. 

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also Friday reported the factory would be east of Atlanta and that a press conference with Gov. Brian Kemp and Rivian officials is planned for Thursday.

Various reports said the Southern California-based company was looking at sites in Texas and Arizona. 

A Rivian representative declined to comment to Bloomberg and the Atlanta newspaper. 

Rivian went public Nov. 10 and was valued at about $95 billion as of Friday. 

Rivian bought the former Mitsubishi Motors auto plant in Normal in 2017. The company's electric pickup truck was launched in September. A sport-utility vehicle and delivery van are also being developed. 

 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How to care for your Christmas tree? We asked this Heyworth farmer.

Related to this story

