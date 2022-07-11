Report: Rivian layoffs expected

It was not immediately clear whether positions at the company's Normal operations would be affected. Miranda Jimenez, corporate communications at Rivian said, "We don’t have anything to add at this time."
The rumored cuts are expected to focus on non-manufacturing roles, Bloomberg said, and could affect 5% of the company's 14,000 employees, or 700 people. Bloomberg's sources said that the layoffs could be announced within the next few weeks.
The electric vehicle manufacturer has its headquarters in California. It manufactures vehicles at its plant on the west side of Normal, which it purchased in 2017. As of last month, it employed more than 5,800 people at the plant.
Robots and automation are responsible for most of the assembly and stamping at Rivian, using various ways to join materials including adhesives, spot welding and self-piercing rivets. The company is now reportedly planning layoffs in its non-manufacturing jobs.