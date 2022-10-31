Reditus Labs to end business

PEKIN — Reditus Laboratories is ending operations this week, the company announced Monday.

In a news release, the Pekin-based laboratory company said all lab testing will cease at the close of business Friday, Nov. 4 and Reditus expects to liquidate its assets and dissolve “in the coming months.”

The decision is connected to a civil lawsuit brought against Reditus and its CEO Aaron Rossi by his former business partner, Dr. James Davie, the company said.

Reditus was placed in receivership by the Tazewell County judge in April.

“The parties to the dispute have been unable to resolve their differences during the receivership,” according to the Reditus statement. “The parties have informed the receiver that they do not oppose liquidation of the company as the litigation continues.”

Reditus said the expected duration of the ongoing litigation is “just one factor” in the decision to close, noting “the company’s management is extremely disappointed that the lab must shut down but does not believe there are any alternatives for numerous reasons.”

The laboratory at the peak of the pandemic employed nearly 300 workers, but an updated total number of employees was not immediately available Monday.

Reditus said employees received “legally-required advance notice” of the closure.

The Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires employers with 75 or more full-time employees to give workers as well as state and local government officials 60 days advance notice of a closure or mass layoff. An employer that fails to provide notice as required by law is liable to each affected employee for back pay and benefits for the period of the violation, up to a maximum of 60 days. The employer may also be subject to a civil penalty of up to $500 for each day of the notice violation.

Reditus did not provide an expected date of liquidation.

A Reditus official, an attorney for Reditus and a spokesperson for Rossi could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Reditus Laboratories, which opened in June 2019, gained local and state attention at the start of the pandemic, ultimately amassing more than $220 million in state funding to provide COVID-19 testing.

When the lab company first opened, it focused on anatomic pathology and histology, before moving into diagnosis of soft tissue and wound infections, according to the company website.

In December 2019, Reditus obtained equipment that later became useful in the COVID-19 pandemic, a reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction machine (RT-PCR) capable of testing for the virus.

The company began operating the community-based testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington in May 2020 and continued until its closure at the end of March 2022 when all of the state’s community-based testing sites were shut down.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Reditus’ contract with the state to provide testing had been set to expire and was not renewed.

According to Reditus, the company was accredited by the College of American Pathologists during the height of the pandemic. In March 2021, its laboratory expanded from 2,500 square feet to more than 23,000 square feet, “to increase our testing efforts into areas of infectious disease, Next-Gen sequencing, hematopathology and flow cytometry.”

The sequencing technology helped Reditus identify variants of the COVID-19 virus.

The Tazewell County civil lawsuit, filed in February 2021, accuses Rossi of using Reditus’ money for personal and family use and attempting to push Davie out of the company without paying him his share.

Rossi, 39 of Bloomington, also faces unrelated charges of federal tax fraud and mail fraud, accused of underreporting his income from 2015 and 2017 and using business funds for personal deliveries through UPS and USPS.