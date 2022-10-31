Reditus Labs to end business Friday

PEKIN — Reditus Laboratories is ending operations this week, the company announced Monday.
In a news release, the Pekin-based laboratory company said all lab testing will cease at the close of business Friday, Nov. 4 and Reditus expects to liquidate its assets and dissolve “in the coming months.”
The decision is connected to a civil lawsuit brought against Reditus and its CEO Aaron Rossi by his former business partner, James Davie, the company said.
Reditus was placed in receivership by the Tazewell County judge in April.
“The parties to the dispute have been unable to resolve their differences during the receivership,” according to the Reditus statement. “The parties have informed the receiver that they do not oppose liquidation of the company as the litigation continues.”
Reditus said the expected duration of the ongoing litigation is “just one factor” in the decision to close, noting “the company’s management is extremely disappointed that the lab must shut down but does not believe there are any alternatives for numerous reasons.”
The laboratory at the peak of the pandemic employed nearly 300 workers. Employees will receive “legally required advance notice” of the closure, according to the release.
Reditus Laboratories, which opened in June 2019, gained local and state attention at the start of the pandemic, ultimately amassing more than $220 million in state funding to provide COVID-19 testing.
The lawsuit, filed in February 2021, accuses Rossi of using Reditus’ money for personal and family use and attempting to push Davie out of the company without paying him his share.
Rossi, 39 of Bloomington, also faces unrelated charges of federal tax fraud and mail fraud, accused of underreporting his income from 2015 and 2017 and using business funds for personal deliveries through UPS and USPS.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.
A Bloomington police officer received medical treatment after being exposed to a grayish power that authorities suspect was fentanyl.
A 7-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while washing his hands in the bathroom of his family's Chicago home on Wednesday night, police said.
The disappearance of Sydney Loofe: 'Vampires and a verdict' | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the fifth and final episode of the current season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that reviews the Sydney Loofe murder case.
A judge granted a request by Madigan’s attorneys to waive his right to be present for the proceedings, where a formal not guilty plea will be entered on his behalf.
A judge granted a request by Madigan’s attorneys to waive his right to be present for the proceedings, where a formal not guilty plea will be entered on his behalf.
John Coli Sr., once a powerful labor leader in Chicago, was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison for extorting $325,000 from the head of a film studio.
He was held Tuesday in lieu of posting $10,035.
A hearing can be scheduled on one piece of Barton McNeil's potential evidence as he seeks exoneration on murder charges, a McLean County judge has ruled.
A jury trial is set for the Normal man accused of killing one person and wounding another in a shooting outside a Bloomington bar on Jan. 30, 2021.
A Bloomington man is facing a felony charge after prosecutors allege that he kicked a police officer.
Iowa authorities are investigating after a woman came forward claiming that her father killed and buried between 50 and 70 women on their property in Thurman, Iowa.
Two people were struck by gunfire during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning, Bloomington police said Monday.
Investigators said a weapon was displayed during the attempted carjacking at Hy-Vee.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after police said she tried to rob someone last month at a west Bloomington gas station.
Three young men were fatally shot and two more were wounded early Sunday during what Chicago police called a caravan of street racers involving about 100 vehicles.
A 32-year-old man is being held on felony domestic battery charges after Bloomington police reported that he strangled a woman.
Police are investigating a report of gunfire Friday night in west Bloomington.
Paul La Schiazza was charged with conspiracy, federal program bribery, and using a facility in interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity.
Court documents show Shadrach F. Hall, 34, knowingly made physical contact with two correctional officers on Oct. 20 and attempted to assault one by kicking toward them.
A jury found a northern Illinois ice skating coach guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a young skater.
Court documents indicate Michael R. McHenry, 25, entered a Bloomington garage on Oct. 19 and remained through Oct. 20, where he caused over $10,000 worth of damage to the property.
A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year.
A 63-year-old man was charged twice in McLean County Court with delivering a controlled substance to Illinois State Police informants.
A Colfax man is facing a felony sexual assault charge following his indictment in McLean County Court.
The Chicago Police officer who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo during a foot chase in 2021 is facing firing after an investigation concluded the shooting violated department policy.
A Chicago man is behind bars after being indicted on 65 counts of child porn offenses in McLean County.
An East Peoria man is facing felony charges after police say he was arrested with methamphetamine in LeRoy.
Andreia L. Brown, 39, of Bloomington, is facing two felony charges for aggravated battery of peace officers.
Taylor S. Williams, 18, of Oak Park, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery after police say she kicked two officers.
Gage Fink, 21, is charged with 14 counts of drug charges, largely unlawful delivery, following three controlled buys by Illinois State Police.