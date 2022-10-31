Reditus Labs to end business Friday

PEKIN — Reditus Laboratories is ending operations this week, the company announced Monday.

In a news release, the Pekin-based laboratory company said all lab testing will cease at the close of business Friday, Nov. 4 and Reditus expects to liquidate its assets and dissolve “in the coming months.”

The decision is connected to a civil lawsuit brought against Reditus and its CEO Aaron Rossi by his former business partner, James Davie, the company said.

Reditus was placed in receivership by the Tazewell County judge in April.

“The parties to the dispute have been unable to resolve their differences during the receivership,” according to the Reditus statement. “The parties have informed the receiver that they do not oppose liquidation of the company as the litigation continues.”

Reditus said the expected duration of the ongoing litigation is “just one factor” in the decision to close, noting “the company’s management is extremely disappointed that the lab must shut down but does not believe there are any alternatives for numerous reasons.”

The laboratory at the peak of the pandemic employed nearly 300 workers. Employees will receive “legally required advance notice” of the closure, according to the release.

Reditus Laboratories, which opened in June 2019, gained local and state attention at the start of the pandemic, ultimately amassing more than $220 million in state funding to provide COVID-19 testing.

The lawsuit, filed in February 2021, accuses Rossi of using Reditus’ money for personal and family use and attempting to push Davie out of the company without paying him his share.

Rossi, 39 of Bloomington, also faces unrelated charges of federal tax fraud and mail fraud, accused of underreporting his income from 2015 and 2017 and using business funds for personal deliveries through UPS and USPS.