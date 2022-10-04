Reality Bites offers 'Cheers' vibes, unique tapas in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Reality Bites, 414 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owner Butch Thompson purchased the restaurant in 2012 and kept the preexisting name, already an established destination for Bloomington-Normal diners. General Manager Inchol Chong said the combination of a unique menu and comfortable atmosphere have ensured the business maintains a devoted following.

"My favorite thing is incorporating Asian flair into our menu and introducing it to the community," said Chong, who became general manager in 2019. "Customers come here for the experience, the outstanding food and the staff; it's like 'Cheers.'"

Chong, who moved to the United States from South Korea at the age of 3, said he grew up in the hospitality industry. His previous experiences include work at Jumer's Castle Lodge, now the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, and the former Central Station Café, now home of the Station 220 restaurant. He earned a degree in marketing from Illinois State University.

At Reality Bites, Chong said the dishes he most enjoys making include the spaghetti sauce and the Korean meatloaf special.

The restaurant's menu ranges from traditional dining — sandwiches, tacos and entrees — to unique tapas like smoked salmon sushi donuts, mac 'n cheese egg rolls and duck wonton nachos.

The most popular menu items include bacon-wrapped dates, tacos and goat cheese balls, Chong said. Fresh offerings appear regularly, with four rotating monthly food features and an additional special every weekend.

The bar selection includes a unique variety of tequilas, over a hundred types of bourbon and popular cocktails like the Cotton Can-tini.

"Our atmosphere, menu and great customer service is what makes us unique," Chong said. "We have a lot of customers, regulars, that supported us pre-COVID and during COVID."

Reality Bites offers indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout.

Thompson and Chong are also the owner and general manager, respectively, of Reality on Monroe, a wedding and event venue at 111 E. Monroe St., for which they provide catering. They plan to expand that aspect of the business in the future.

"I love the people and being part of everyone's dining experience and entertaining them," Chong said. "Knowing they have the option to go wherever and they choose to come here ... I love having the opportunity to serve them."