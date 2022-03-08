Pub II nominated as one of the top college bars in America

NORMAL — Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., in Uptown Normal was nominated as one of the top 128 college bars in America by Barstool Sports.
A bracket-style competition is now taking place on social media, with Pub II first facing off against establishments near the University of Illinois, University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin.
🚨🚨THE 2022 BARSTOOL BEST BAR ROUND OF 128 GROUPS ARE OUT 🚨🚨— Barstool U (@BarstoolU) March 7, 2022
Did your favorite bar make the tournament? Most voted for bar in each group of 4 will move on to the round of 32. Voting starts TOMORROW.#BarstoolBestBar served by @OwensMixers #JustAddOwens pic.twitter.com/YKcAnrlDHr
Pub II was also in the running for the same competition last year.
Voting can be done on Twitter by tweeting #bestbarpub2. Accounts must be public, not private, for the votes to be accounted, and users may only vote once per round.
Voting ends Friday, March 11 at 2 p.m.
