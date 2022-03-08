Pub II nominated as one of the top college bars in America

NORMAL — Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., in Uptown Normal was nominated as one of the top 128 college bars in America by Barstool Sports.

A bracket-style competition is now taking place on social media, with Pub II first facing off against establishments near the University of Illinois, University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin.

Pub II was also in the running for the same competition last year.

Voting can be done on Twitter by tweeting #bestbarpub2. Accounts must be public, not private, for the votes to be accounted, and users may only vote once per round.

Voting ends Friday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

